How Damar Hamlin's Perspective on Life Has Changed On and Off the Field After Cardiac Arrest

Watch : Damar Hamlin CLEARED to Play Football Following Cardiac Arrest

When it comes to the game of life, Damar Hamlin is just grateful to play.

After suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this year, the Buffalo Bills safety reflected on how his perspective on life has changed both on the gridiron and off the turf.

"Off the field, it's just kind of givin' me a perspective to appreciate life a little bit more and appreciate the small things, the things that are free in life—family, time, peace, happiness, any small things," Hamlin told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's kind of made me more of a positive person to just have more of a positive outlook on life because life is precious and nothing's promised for us."

"On the field, that's another journey within itself," he continued. "Just getting back to doing what I love, which I'm super appreciative and thankful for."