The RHONY Legacy: Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Is Bats--t Crazy in the Best Way Possible

From Luann de Lesseps' new pirate to Kelly Bensimon's "Scary Island"-esque antics, watch the insane first look at The Real Housewives of New York City alums' wild Ultimate Girls Trip.

Watch: Luann de Lesseps Teases "Scary Island Part 2" on "Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4

"The O.G. bitches are back!"

So announces Luann de Lesseps in the epic new trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy: Ultimate Girls Trip. And, boy, St. Barths will never be the same again.

Luann—along with fellow Bravo alums Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman—return to the tropical scene of the show's iconic season five vacation in the first look at the Peacock spinoff's new season, which was revealed at BravoCon 2023. The cast is even put up at the exact same mansion where Luann was caught on camera having some late night fun with Tomas, the infamous Johnny Depp look-alike pirate.

From Luann falling over in her dinner chair, Ramona straddling a man, Dorinda running into the ocean topless and lots of partying, the ladies are not holding back during their week-long reunion. And, yes, that includes some hopeful hookups, as Luann says in the preview, "I'm wondering if there's gonna be some cute guys."

Sonja echoes her costar by replying, "Oh, there's always somebody to f--k!" 

Longtime RHONY fans can also except round two of Kelly's legendary season three "Scary Island" antics in which she exhibited some erratic behavior during a vacation meltdown with Bethenny Frankel.

 

Peacock

After Dorinda notes in the clip, "Kelly is like dealing with one of those Rubik's Cubes," the former model is seen shouting, "I am an action verb!" confusing her costars.

Dorinda also proves she hasn't changed from her days on the show of creating meme-worthy—and often booze-induced—moments. "Eagles don't fly with pigeons," she yells at Kristen during a fight. "Go get your breadcrumbs and get back to me tomorrow."

And in humorous callbacks, Kristen can be seen in another scene carrying a prosthetic similar to the one RHONY alum Aviva Drescher infamously took off her body and threw across a table during an argument. Meanwhile, Luann meets yet another pirate, though she can't seem to shake him off her tail. 

As she laments, "The pirate just tried to call me 9,000 times."

The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy: Ultimate Girls Trip premieres on Peacock Dec. 14.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

