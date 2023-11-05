The RHONY Legacy: Ultimate Girls Trip Trailer Is Bats--t Crazy in the Best Way Possible

Watch : Luann de Lesseps Teases "Scary Island Part 2" on "Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4

"The O.G. bitches are back!"

So announces Luann de Lesseps in the epic new trailer for The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy: Ultimate Girls Trip. And, boy, St. Barths will never be the same again.

Luann—along with fellow Bravo alums Kelly Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman—return to the tropical scene of the show's iconic season five vacation in the first look at the Peacock spinoff's new season, which was revealed at BravoCon 2023. The cast is even put up at the exact same mansion where Luann was caught on camera having some late night fun with Tomas, the infamous Johnny Depp look-alike pirate.

From Luann falling over in her dinner chair, Ramona straddling a man, Dorinda running into the ocean topless and lots of partying, the ladies are not holding back during their week-long reunion. And, yes, that includes some hopeful hookups, as Luann says in the preview, "I'm wondering if there's gonna be some cute guys."

Sonja echoes her costar by replying, "Oh, there's always somebody to f--k!"