Oprah's Favorite Things 2023: 25 Chic & Useful Gifts Under $50 For Everyone On Your List

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Less than 24 hours may have passed since we graduated from spooky season, but winter class is already in session; top stores like Nordstrom Rack and Sephora have opened enrollment for their seasonal sales, and even celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow have released delightful holiday gift guides. Today, Oprah Daily released this year's Oprah's Favorite Things List, and if Oprah Winfrey says it's time to start holiday shopping, then it's officially holiday season.
As a beloved show host and shopping queen of all things taseteful, we know Oprah will come through for us with amazing picks every year. While we love seeing the full roundup of her must-have present ideas, we were especially excited to see all the gifts under $50, and we nearly jumped for joy when we found out these items are all available on Amazon. From genius makeup products and wellness tools to delicious food and even pet care, this list is sure to have something for everyone (and fur baby) who made your nice list this year.
Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 Under $50
Barefoot Dreams Women's CozyChic 3 Pair Socks Set
When it comes to all things cozy, Barefoot Dreams just gets it. Made from the brand's one-of-a-kind, fan-fave CozyChic fabric, these knit socks will keep your toes feeling like they're wrapped in a warm hug all day long, whether you're lounging at home or running errands around town.
Grace & Company Luxury Shower Cap for Women
Designed by women for women, this luxury shower cap is 100% waterproof and protects against humidity and water, according to the brand. The key point lies in the invisible, leak-proof flexiband that secures your hair and helps to preserve blowouts, curls, and hair treatments. Made from an innovative premium performance fabric, this cap comes in eight different colors/patterns and features an adjustable flexiband for a comfortable fit.
Balaeyon-Dew Revive - Face & Body Hydration Stick
This multi-purpose beauty stick is formulated with nutrient-dense shea butter that delivers rich, waterless hydration on the go. According to the brand, the skin-soothing benefits include balancing moisture in the skin; smoothing/priming skin for makeup prep; helping to keep fine lines at bay; soothing cuts, burns, and skin irritations; reducing inflammation and redness; and rejuvenating skin for around-the-clock hydration. All of this in one compact stick that's travel- and commute-friendly!
How to Be More Tree: Essential Life Lessons for Perennial Happiness
According to Oprah, "How to Be More Tree, with its gorgeous illustrations and wisdom of the ages, is the one I send to friends." This sweet, helpful book brings together 59 universal life lessons inspired by the evergreen wisdom of trees, from the Acai palm to the Yoshino cherry. Whether you're looking to let go of the past, to branch out, or to resist the urge to overstretch ourselves, the gentle lessons in this book will help you plant the seedling for a better, more mindful path forward in your life.
Mersea Cozy Cabin Faux Fur Mittens
Cozy and functional, these faux fur mittens are the perfect winter fashion essential for casual strolls, outdoor activities, or everyday errands. Available in four chic colors, the mittens come with exposed thumb holes for smartphone use, offering warmth, convenience, and style all in one (well, technically, two).
Lalais The Blotting Compact
Travel-friendly makeup that's as functional as it is cute? Sounds like the ultimate gift for beauty lovers on the go. According to the brand, this ultra-hygienic, touchless compact is the first round blot paper that's perfectly sized, and it instantly mattifies shine without disturbing your makeup or transferring dirt to your face. It comes with a hypoallergenic, silicone spong applicatory, and the sheets themselves are made of 100% all-natural abaca and wood pulp paper.
Hot N Saucy Holiday Hot Box - Set of 5 Hot Sauces
Spice up the holidays with this set of five hot sauces from Hot N Sauce. Whether you're looking for sauces with a kick like Collards N Ghost (featured on Season 18 of Hot Ones) or a milder, everyday go-to like Garlic N Peperoncini (featured on Season 14 of Hot Ones), this set will help you bring all the heat and flavor to your holiday cooking.
Paintable Pictures - Paint Your Photo by Number: Pets Edition
If you're looking for the perfect gift to give the proud pet parent in your life (yes, that can include yourself), this custom DIY paint-by-number kit should be at the top of your shopping list. There's no need to upload photos at the time of purchase or make additional purchases, because this kit comes with everything you need — a blank canvas, 48 specialty pet colors, brushes, and tech tools — to instantly transform your favorite pet photos into a paintable masterpiece.
Laura Geller New York 2023 Party in a Palette Guest of Honor Gift Set
Bring any makeup look to life with this set of four stunning full face and eyeshadow palettes, all designed to get you ready to slay any party or gathering this holiday season. Every shade is meticulously curated to coordinate perfectly, and the creamy, blendable formulas ensure your finished look is seamless and flattering to the max. Plus, the kit comes with instructions that are easy to follow along (or, you can let the creative beauty juices flow)!
Oprah's The Life You Want: Finding Your Purpose Journal
While we have a little bit of time left before the new year comes around, you can start working toward achieving your life goals and finding your purpose with Oprah's "The Life You Want" journal. Filled with inspiring questions, quotes, and journaling prompts, this book is designed to help you discover what fulfills you in your life. It also makes a wonderful, meaningful gift "for anyone who wants to fulfill the highest, truest experession of themselves," according to Oprah.
Musee Dollhouse Bath Balm Set - Pack of 4
You've heard of Barbie Dreamhouse; now, get ready for bath bomb dollhouse. Gentle enough on skin for kids and adults alike, these luxurious bath bombs deliver a luxurious, relaxing experience. The set of four includes the scents fresh linen, flowering lilies, clean citrus, and warm vanilla, and each bath bomb includes a delightful surprise (spoiler alert: it's an adorable Musee peg doll friend).
Head Lightz Beanie and Glove Set with Charger
Snowball fights are about to reach a whole new level this winter with the Head Lightz beanie and gloves. Even if you live in an area where there's no snow (hey Alexa, play "Snow in California"), this beanie with a built-in flashlight is the perfect companion for outdoor adventures, night jogs, roadtrip emergency situations, and more. According to the brand, they're designed to fit men, women, and children alike, and the beanie is machine-washable (just make sure to remove the LED head light first)!
Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick Lip and Cheek Tint
This multi-functional lip and cheek tint stick includes skin-nourishing ingredients like shea butter, jojoba seed oil, and murumuru butter. The creamy, lightweight formula blends easily onto the skin, leaving behind a soft, natural-looking flush of color that can be worn on its own or seamlessly layered with other makeup. Did we mention it comes in four gorgeous colors that work on all skin tones?
Bella Cucina Pizza Party Kit
Whether you're looking for a meaningful gift to give the pizza aficionado in your life or you want a universally pleasing gift for a loved one (why is it always so hard to gift shop for dads?), this pizza-making kit has you covered. The kit includes one jar of Bella Cucina's slow-cooked pizza sauce and one tin of pizza dough mix (enough to make two pizzas). Mamma mia, it's a pizza party!
Footnanny At Home Pedicure Kit
According to Oprah, "Nobody, and I ean nobody, does a better pedicure than the Footnanny (a.k.a. Gloria Williams)." This pedicure kit includes a foot buffer, Oprah-approved eucalyptus soaking salt, protein cream, socks, and all the essential tools you need to bring all the luxury of the Footnanny spa experience home.
Hairbrella Stylish Waterproof Satin Lined Sun Hat
Stay shieled from the sun in style with this Hairbrella hat that features ventilated satin lining, a moisture-absorbing sweatband, and ventilated mesh panels for extra coolness. Available in five different colors, this hat is designed to accommodate most head shapes and sizes via two adjustable straps for your crown and chin.
I'm Dead, Now What?: Important Information About My Belongings, Business, Affairs, and Wishes
Perhaps the most unexpected, yet extremely practical, find on Oprah's Favorite Things list this year is this peace-of-mind planner. You can use it to compile and organize vital details about your contacts, legal matters, health, financial affairs, instructions, and more.
Lollia Elegance Fine Bathing Salts - 20 oz.
Melt your end-of-year worries away with this luxurious sea salt soak that's richly relaxing and aromatic. It comes in eight different scents that leave you skin silky soft and your mind rejuvenated. The elegant white glass jar contains a delicate linen drawstring bag that holds the sea salt soak, along with a golden spoon for the ultimate experience of spa day luxury.
Shinery Radiance Wash Luxury Jewelry Cleaner and Brush Duo
This elegant gift set from Shinery combines the brand's bestselling Radiance Wash and Radiance Brush so you can keep your jewelry (and hands) sparkling clean. The Radiance Wash uses a non-toxic, plant-based formula that cleans your jewelry every time you wash your hands, while the Radiance Brush delivers an even more effective jewelry-cleaning experience.
Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier
Collaboratively written by Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah herself, "The Art and Science of Getting Happier" aims to provide you with information, advice, tools, and resources to help you become the happiest version of yourself by taking control of your present and future.
Sweet July Skin Face Towel Set Day & Night - Pack of 6
Made of 100% cotton, this pack of six face towels are soft, durable, and suitable for all skin types, according to the brand. They feature a sun, moon, and flower logo for different times of use so you can keep your morning and evening routine clean and separate. We also love how the towels come in a canvas bag that's perfect for storing and displaying the towel set on your vanity.
Asutra Silk Eye Pillow
Elevate your sleep with this 100% silk eye pillow that is available in five different colors and various bundles. It's designed to comfortably fit around your nose and help block out light, and it includes a removable lavender and flax seed muslin bag that provides additonal weight and comfort. This particular set also comes with a cooling gel eye mask to help soothe tired eyes.
Dock & Bay Quick Drying Pet Towel
This pet towel is sure to earn you major brownie points with your pupper this holiday season. What makes this towel, which is available in nine patterns and two sizes, so unique is the waffle material that's specifically designed for dogs. It's thicker, more absorbent, and extra durable , and it even has two hand pockets to make drying your dog easier.
Lollia Bubble Bath - 25 fl. oz.
Take your home spa day to the next level of relaxation with this bubble bath that comes in seven luxurious scents. The formula features an ultra-hydrating blend of avocado oil, olive fruit oil, aloe leaf, lavender flower extract, honey extract, and vitamin E that leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. As a bonus, the gorgeous bottle is genuinely cute enough to use as vanity decor long after the bubbles all float away.
Springer Dog Water Bottle
Calling all adventurous pups! This classic dog water dispenser is an absolute must-have for any pet parent whose fur baby adores long walks, hikes, or road trips. It features a leak-tight shut off valve, and it's also super easy to use (all it takes is a gentle squeeze). All nine colors of the bottle are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe as well.
Looking to shop more celeb-inspired gift ideas? Check out these 12 things from Goop's $100K+ holiday gift guide that we'd actually buy (& not just because they passed Gwyneth Paltrow's vibe check).