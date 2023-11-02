Hailey Bieber Models Calvin Klein's Holiday Collection ... & It's On Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
November just started, but it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas with all the jaw-dropping sales and must-have holiday guides from celebs like Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow we've been shopping. It's the most wonderful time of year to be a shopper, because Calvin Klein just dropped its Holiday 2023 campaign, and it stars none other than fashion it-girl Hailey Bieber and actor Brandon Flynn.
This year, the brand is all about celebrating the season of giving and festive holiday joy. From elegant slip dresses and effortlessly cool satin blazers to chic bags and trendy coats, this collection has everything you need to fill your wardrobe with refined looks that will elevate your fashion game from last Christmas. Whether you're headed to a family gathering or stepping out to a holiday party, these stylish essentials have you covered. But TBH, that's not even the best part. No, the best part is that these styles are all currently on sale, up to 60% off, making it the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to some retail TLC while still having enough in your holiday budget to check off everyone on your list. These finds even make perfect gifts for the fashionistas in your life, from fans of the classy "old-money" aesthetic to lovers of all things cozy or '90s grunge.
Long story short, Calvin Klein's collection is basically all we want (and need) for Christmas to up our fashion game, and we're sure you'll find pieces you and your wallet will love, too.
Satin Midi Slip Dress
This elegant-chic slip dress will have you ready to be the main character at any holiday party. Tailored from smooth satin and cut in a midi length with an open back silhouette, the dress drapes gently over your figure in all the right places.
Soft Twill Relaxed Blazer
Featuring a trendy, relaxed fit, this twill blazer embodies the "effortlessly cool" aesthetic. It's tailored with long sleeves and notch lapels, along with button closures at the front. Not only does it come in three colors (black, neutral, and olive), you can also pair it with the Soft Twill Relaxed Pant for a chic, monochromatic look.
Soft Twill Woven Camisole
This twill camisole is perfect for elevated outfits. Designed with thin shoulder straps and an open back silhouette for a smooth, weightless feel, the top is available in both black and ivory. Pair it with relaxed twill pants and a classic shoulder bag for an effortlessly minimal-chic 'fit.
Paid Drop Shoulder Coat
Coats are a winter wardrobe staple, and plaid is so in right now. This plaid coat gives you the best of both worlds, featuring drop shoulders and a relaxed fit that is perfect for layering. Plus, it has actual pockets (iykyk).
Cropped Cable Knit Crewneck Sweater
Like your classic cable knit sweater, but better. This oh-so-cute top is designed with a cropped length that pairs well with the matching midi skirt for an comfy-yet-stylish winter OOTD. The hardest choice you're going to make outfit-wise is what color to pick (black, chalk, teak) — or, you could just get all of them while they're on sale!
Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress
This ribbed midi sweater dress, available in black and cornstalk, is about to be your new fave closet staple. Designed with wide ribbed styling with a fitted silhouette, this dress accentuates your figure while keeping you cozy and warm. You can dress it up or down with cute sneakers or pumps, making this dress the perfect go-to for all your winter activities.
Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants
If you're headed to a holiday party or social gathering, you can't go wrong with these faux leather pants, which come in black, caramel, and coffee. They're designed with a high rise waist for a longer leg line, and they feature a zip fly and top button closure for a comfortable fit. To complete the ensemble, pair it with a faux leather blazer or boxy cropped faux leather button-down shirt.
Elemental Messenger Bag
If you need an "everyday, everywhere" type of bag that goes with any outfit and is still stylish, this messenger bag is for you. Both the black and java colors are perfect for elevating any outfit, featuring a sharp, crisp structure for a classic look. The bag is designed with an adjustble shoulder strap, along with a top flap detailed with a snap button closure and embellished with a subtle Calvin Klein logo at the bottom.
Ribbed Wool Cardigan
Simple and refined, this ribbed wool cardigan effortlessly embodies elevated, chic style. It's crafted completely from recycled wool and gorgeously complements the ribbed wool maxi skirt. Looking good has never been so easy (or cozy).
Cut Out Slip Maxi Dress
This slip maxi dress perfectly captures Calvin Klein's signature '90s aesthetic with just the right amount of playful edginess. Featuring a cut-out detail at the front with a sheer mesh accent along the neckline, this dress can be worn on its own or layered for a warmer 'fit.
Check A-Line Skirt
This A-line skirt is so Blair-Waldorf-coded, and we're absoutely here for it. Cut in a mini length and slightly fitted silhouette, this classic check-patterned skirt pairs effortlessly with a turtleneck sweater and cute booties.
Tux Satin Corset Top
All eyes will be on you this holiday season with the Tux Satin Corset Top, which features a sleeveless silhouette in a cropped length. The square neckline is detailed with seaming lines along the bodice, and it's made with stretch for a comfortable fit. For an effortlessly cool, elevated fit, pair the top with the matching Tux Satin Pants and Tux Satin Wool Coat.
Cut Out Mini Dress
Sleek, minimal, and chic, the Cut Out Mini Dress features a classic slim silhouette and long sleeves, detailed with a sensual cut out at the waist for an edgy take on holiday style. Plus, it's available in both red and black.
Elemental Chain Pouch
Keep all your essentials close by while still rocking a runway-ready 'fit with this Elemental Chain Pouch, which comes in four colors gorgeous colors. The chic bag features a chain strap for refined style and is accentuated with a top zipper closure and classic Calvin Klein logo.
Satin Relaxed Blazer
Tailored from smooth satin, this relaxed blazer is cool and elegant. It's cut in a relaxed fit with button closures along the front, and it features flap pockets at both sides. Complete your look with the Satin Relaxed Wide Leg Pants and Hayden Dress Pump for an elevated look.
Oversized Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
If there's ever a fashion opportunity to look cute while feeling comfortable, you can bet we'll take it. Featuring oversized sleeves and drop shoulders, this crewneck sweater provides a relaxed, flattering silhouette while keeping you warm and cozy. It's detailed with a ribbed knit along the sleeve openings and the hem, and it's also available in black and heather.
