Hailey Bieber Models Calvin Klein's Holiday Collection ... & It's On Sale

November just started, but it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas with all the jaw-dropping sales and must-have holiday guides from celebs like Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow we've been shopping. It's the most wonderful time of year to be a shopper, because Calvin Klein just dropped its Holiday 2023 campaign, and it stars none other than fashion it-girl Hailey Bieber and actor Brandon Flynn.

This year, the brand is all about celebrating the season of giving and festive holiday joy. From elegant slip dresses and effortlessly cool satin blazers to chic bags and trendy coats, this collection has everything you need to fill your wardrobe with refined looks that will elevate your fashion game from last Christmas. Whether you're headed to a family gathering or stepping out to a holiday party, these stylish essentials have you covered. But TBH, that's not even the best part. No, the best part is that these styles are all currently on sale, up to 60% off, making it the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to some retail TLC while still having enough in your holiday budget to check off everyone on your list. These finds even make perfect gifts for the fashionistas in your life, from fans of the classy "old-money" aesthetic to lovers of all things cozy or '90s grunge.

Long story short, Calvin Klein's collection is basically all we want (and need) for Christmas to up our fashion game, and we're sure you'll find pieces you and your wallet will love, too.