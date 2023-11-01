Who Is Peregrine Pearson? Bend the Knee to These Details About Sophie Turner's Rumored New Man

Who is Peregrine "Perry" Pearson?

The 29-year-old is a British aristocrat, property developer, and a descendant of Samuel Pearson, the entrepreneur who founded the London-based publishing company, Pearson plc, during the 19th century. Their family business stretches far beyond England and at one point served as the largest education company and biggest book publisher in the world.

Who are Peregrine's Parents?

His parents are Michael Pearson, also known as the 4th Viscount Cowdray, and Marina Rose Cordle, daughter of Conservative politician John Cordle. In the late '60s, Michael began working in the film industry, serving as a producer on movies including the Rolling Stones-centered film Sympathy for the Devil and 1971's Vanishing Point.



In 1995, Michael inherited the sprawling 20,000-acre Cowdray Park estate in West Sussex, purchased by his great-grandfather in 1909. Perry has spoken about the process of taking care of such a compound, noting that they "employ 200 people full time, with an extra 150 people in summer and house 400 families."



"The dream is to pass it on to my son or daughter in better nick than it's in now," he previously told The Gentleman's Journal. "That's the mentality when it comes to estates. You're so grateful that you've been given this opportunity, you want others to have the same opportunity that you had."

Michael and Marina separated this summer, per the Daily Mail, after 36 years of marriage.