Who Is Peregrine Pearson? Bend the Knee to These Details About Sophie Turner's Rumored New Man

There's a lot more nobility behind Peregrine "Perry" Pearson than you would've guessed.
ICYMI, the British aristocrat was spotted kissing Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner during an outing in Paris on Oct. 28.
But their sightings didn't stop there, as the duo were also photographed hours later attending the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France. (There, she helped present she helped reveal the Rugby World Cup trophy.)
Their PDA photo comes nearly two months after it was reported that Perry and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark (a model and member of the Greek royal family) broke up after three years of dating.
As for Sophie, she split from Joe Jonas, with whom she shares kids Willa, 3, and D.J., 15 months, after four years of marriage back in September.
While you may know all about the Do Revenge star, there's a lot of more to Perry than what meets the eye.
Keep reading to learn more about the businessman.
Who is Peregrine "Perry" Pearson?
The 29-year-old is a British aristocrat, property developer, and a descendant of Samuel Pearson, the entrepreneur who founded the London-based publishing company, Pearson plc, during the 19th century. Their family business stretches far beyond England and at one point served as the largest education company and biggest book publisher in the world.
Who are Peregrine's Parents?
His parents are Michael Pearson, also known as the 4th Viscount Cowdray, and Marina Rose Cordle, daughter of Conservative politician John Cordle. In the late '60s, Michael began working in the film industry, serving as a producer on movies including the Rolling Stones-centered film Sympathy for the Devil and 1971's Vanishing Point.
In 1995, Michael inherited the sprawling 20,000-acre Cowdray Park estate in West Sussex, purchased by his great-grandfather in 1909. Perry has spoken about the process of taking care of such a compound, noting that they "employ 200 people full time, with an extra 150 people in summer and house 400 families."
"The dream is to pass it on to my son or daughter in better nick than it's in now," he previously told The Gentleman's Journal. "That's the mentality when it comes to estates. You're so grateful that you've been given this opportunity, you want others to have the same opportunity that you had."
Michael and Marina separated this summer, per the Daily Mail, after 36 years of marriage.
What Would His Future Title Be?
As Michael's eldest son, Perry is presumed to be the heir to the family's estate and his dad's title. If inherited, he would be known as the 5th Viscount Cowdray.
What Is His Current Job?
Perry serves as a director for Weetman Developments, per his LinkedIn, which is a property investment company that provides "a suitable alternative to those properties found in more expensive central locations."
Who Is He Dating Now?
The property developer sparked romance rumors once he was spotted kissing Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner while out in Paris in October.
Who Did He Date Before His Outing With Sophie Turner?
Most recently, he was linked to Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark—a goddaughter of King Charles III—who he was first rumored to be dating back in 2020.
When Did He and the Princess Break Up?
After three years of dating, according to the Daily Mail, the former couple called in quits in September.