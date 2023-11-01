Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Claims Ex Carl Radke Orchestrated On-Camera Breakup for TV

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard shared shocking new details about her breakup nearly three months after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke blindsided her by calling off their wedding.

By Brett Malec Nov 01, 2023 5:38 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVEngagementsBravoCouplesNBCUSummer House
Watch: Kyle Cooke on Why Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Split

Nearly three months after their shocking breakup, Lindsay Hubbard still doesn't understand why Carl Radke called off their wedding.

"Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would've been so drastic as to break up," the Summer House star told Us Weekly of her former fiancé in a Nov. 1 interview. "It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused."

After being blindsided by the August breakup, Lindsay was understandably devastated.

"The first month, I allowed myself to feel all of the feels: Go through the sadness, the pain, the whiplash," the publicist told the magazine. "I was able to regain my strength and confidence of like, 'OK, I can do this.' The way that Carl handled everything was such an absolute betrayal of my trust, and when that happens, it makes it easier to pick yourself up and put yourself out there again."

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

As for how he called things off, Lindsay claims her Bravo costar used the breakup as a chance to make great TV for the next season of Summer House

"It was absolutely humiliating," the 37-year-old shared. "It would've been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for him to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down after we'd already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Though she's still confused by Carl's decision, she assumes "people got in his ear" about their romance, adding, "It's not normal to call off a wedding because you had a couple of arguments."

Thankfully, Lindsay had the support of her costars—especially longtime BFF Danielle Olivera—in the wake of the heartbreak.

"She really has been so incredible in this entire process," she shared of her friendship with Danielle. "I had a great time rebuilding my friendships with different girls in the house, and they were there for me throughout the summer. Whenever something happened with Carl, they were right there to validate me and give advice. It became a story about sisterhood."

Lindsay's new revelations come one week after her costar Kyle Cooke shared insight into Carl's thought process before the split.

"It's no secret that they've been in constant couple's therapy ever since they basically started dating," Kyle exclusively told E! News Oct. 25. "From my from my perspective, there were times where I was like, 'Man, it's almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy."

"It's almost like they couldn't even communicate anymore without a third party," the Loverboy founder added, "and Carl was like, 'That is not how I'm gonna spend the next 50 years of my life."

Keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance in happier times.

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable in Most Elaborate Halloween Costume Yet

3

Céline Dion Enjoys Rare Public Outing With Her Sons Amid Health Battle

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable in Most Elaborate Halloween Costume Yet

3

Céline Dion Enjoys Rare Public Outing With Her Sons Amid Health Battle

4
Exclusive

Watch Lindsay Lohan and Mean Girls Costars Reprise Their Roles

5

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy