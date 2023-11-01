Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Claims Ex Carl Radke Orchestrated On-Camera Breakup for TV

Watch : Kyle Cooke on Why Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Split

Nearly three months after their shocking breakup, Lindsay Hubbard still doesn't understand why Carl Radke called off their wedding.

"Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would've been so drastic as to break up," the Summer House star told Us Weekly of her former fiancé in a Nov. 1 interview. "It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused."

After being blindsided by the August breakup, Lindsay was understandably devastated.

"The first month, I allowed myself to feel all of the feels: Go through the sadness, the pain, the whiplash," the publicist told the magazine. "I was able to regain my strength and confidence of like, 'OK, I can do this.' The way that Carl handled everything was such an absolute betrayal of my trust, and when that happens, it makes it easier to pick yourself up and put yourself out there again."