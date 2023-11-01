Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Claims Ex Carl Radke Orchestrated On-Camera Breakup for TV

Nearly three months after their shocking breakup, Lindsay Hubbard still doesn't understand why Carl Radke called off their wedding.
"Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would've been so drastic as to break up," the Summer House star told Us Weekly of her former fiancé in a Nov. 1 interview. "It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused."
After being blindsided by the August breakup, Lindsay was understandably devastated.
"The first month, I allowed myself to feel all of the feels: Go through the sadness, the pain, the whiplash," the publicist told the magazine. "I was able to regain my strength and confidence of like, 'OK, I can do this.' The way that Carl handled everything was such an absolute betrayal of my trust, and when that happens, it makes it easier to pick yourself up and put yourself out there again."
As for how he called things off, Lindsay claims her Bravo costar used the breakup as a chance to make great TV for the next season of Summer House.
"It was absolutely humiliating," the 37-year-old shared. "It would've been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for him to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down after we'd already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me."
Though she's still confused by Carl's decision, she assumes "people got in his ear" about their romance, adding, "It's not normal to call off a wedding because you had a couple of arguments."
Thankfully, Lindsay had the support of her costars—especially longtime BFF Danielle Olivera—in the wake of the heartbreak.
"She really has been so incredible in this entire process," she shared of her friendship with Danielle. "I had a great time rebuilding my friendships with different girls in the house, and they were there for me throughout the summer. Whenever something happened with Carl, they were right there to validate me and give advice. It became a story about sisterhood."
Lindsay's new revelations come one week after her costar Kyle Cooke shared insight into Carl's thought process before the split.
"It's no secret that they've been in constant couple's therapy ever since they basically started dating," Kyle exclusively told E! News Oct. 25. "From my from my perspective, there were times where I was like, 'Man, it's almost like the only time they could communicate on any given week was in therapy."
"It's almost like they couldn't even communicate anymore without a third party," the Loverboy founder added, "and Carl was like, 'That is not how I'm gonna spend the next 50 years of my life."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)