Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Revealed

Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas schedule is officially here—so grab a pen and a glass of hot chocolate and plan out your holiday watch list now.

It's time to stow away the jack-o-lanterns and bring out the Christmas lights. 

And Freeform is among those getting a jump start on the holiday season, releasing its lineup for their annual 25 Days of Christmas marathon—and this year proves to be just as jolly as years past. 

Fans can expect a mix of holiday classics—such as Miracle on 34th StreetFrosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer—alongside newer favorites, including the Home Alone movies and The Santa Clause trilogy. This December will also see the Freeform premiere of Disney+ movies Noelle starring Anna Kendrick and Jillian Bell's Godmothered. And sprinkled throughout will be holiday-themed episodes of TV shows like Family Guy and The Simpsons

So, when it comes planning your watch list for the most wonderful time of the year, look no further. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and keep reading to see Freeform's official lineup starting Dec. 1. 

Friday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:00 a.m. – Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

11:00 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime

1:00 p.m. – The Star (2017)

3:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

7:00 p.m. – Home Alone

9:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

Saturday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone

9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30 p.m. – Godmothered 

Sunday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:10 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

11:15 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:20 p.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

2:50 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:10 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone

11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Monday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones

10:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone

1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

5:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

8:55 p.m. – Noelle

12:00 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

1:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes) 

Tuesday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

2:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

4:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:00 p.m. - Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

Wednesday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – Snow

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:05 a.m. – Home Alone

1:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

Thursday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

12:35 p.m. – Love the Coopers

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – The Family Stone 

Friday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

10:30 a.m. – Home Alone

1:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

5:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

10:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated)

1:00 a.m.  – Olaf's Frozen Adventure

1:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

Saturday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

11:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

1:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

3:05 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:45 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

5:15 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney · Pixar)

7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney · Pixar)

9:20 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney · Pixar)

11:50 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney · Pixar)

Sunday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone

2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – Snowglobe

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

1:05 p.m. – Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

Tuesday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone

1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m. – Godmothered

12:00 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones

Wednesday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m. – The Family Stone

1:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:00 p.m. – Home Alone

6:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m. – Daddy's Home 2

Thursday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – Daddy's Home 2

10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

7:10 p.m. – Noelle

9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

Friday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:30 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

11:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:30 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Saturday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:30 a.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

10:00 a.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:35 p.m.  – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

10:05 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime

12:10 p.m. – Home Alone 3

2:15 p.m. – Prancer Returns

4:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:30 p.m. – Godmothered

Monday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

4:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

6:20 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

Tuesday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

12:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

Wednesday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

Ron Batzdorff/Imagine Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock

Thursday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

9:30 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:30 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

1:30 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:30 p.m. – The Family Stone 

Friday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)

7:30 a.m. - Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)

8:00 a.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

9:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:10 p.m. – Noelle

5:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Saturday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

8:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

10:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:05 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

3:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

5:10 p.m. – Home Alone

7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

1:00 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

Sunday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

10:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:15 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

