Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Revealed

It's time to stow away the jack-o-lanterns and bring out the Christmas lights.

And Freeform is among those getting a jump start on the holiday season, releasing its lineup for their annual 25 Days of Christmas marathon—and this year proves to be just as jolly as years past.

Fans can expect a mix of holiday classics—such as Miracle on 34th Street, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer—alongside newer favorites, including the Home Alone movies and The Santa Clause trilogy. This December will also see the Freeform premiere of Disney+ movies Noelle starring Anna Kendrick and Jillian Bell's Godmothered. And sprinkled throughout will be holiday-themed episodes of TV shows like Family Guy and The Simpsons.

So, when it comes planning your watch list for the most wonderful time of the year, look no further. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and keep reading to see Freeform's official lineup starting Dec. 1.