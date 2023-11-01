Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Schedule Revealed

It's time to stow away the jack-o-lanterns and bring out the Christmas lights.
And Freeform is among those getting a jump start on the holiday season, releasing its lineup for their annual 25 Days of Christmas marathon—and this year proves to be just as jolly as years past.
Fans can expect a mix of holiday classics—such as Miracle on 34th Street, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer—alongside newer favorites, including the Home Alone movies and The Santa Clause trilogy. This December will also see the Freeform premiere of Disney+ movies Noelle starring Anna Kendrick and Jillian Bell's Godmothered. And sprinkled throughout will be holiday-themed episodes of TV shows like Family Guy and The Simpsons.
So, when it comes planning your watch list for the most wonderful time of the year, look no further. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and keep reading to see Freeform's official lineup starting Dec. 1.
Friday, Dec. 1
7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
9:00 a.m. – Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:00 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime
1:00 p.m. – The Star (2017)
3:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
7:00 p.m. – Home Alone
9:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3
Saturday, Dec. 2
7:00 a.m. – Home Alone
9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause
4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
6:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:50 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:30 p.m. – Godmothered
Sunday, Dec. 3
7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:10 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
11:15 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:20 p.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
2:50 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:10 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
8:50 p.m. – Home Alone
11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Monday, Dec. 4
7:00 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones
10:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)
11:00 a.m. – Home Alone
1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:10 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
8:55 p.m. – Noelle
12:00 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
1:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)
Tuesday, Dec. 5
7:00 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
2:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
4:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
6:00 p.m. - Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
Wednesday, Dec. 6
7:00 a.m. – Snow
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:05 a.m. – Home Alone
1:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
Thursday, Dec. 7
7:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
10:30 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
12:35 p.m. – Love the Coopers
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – The Family Stone
Friday, Dec. 8
7:00 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
8:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers
10:30 a.m. – Home Alone
1:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
5:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:20 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)
10:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated)
1:00 a.m. – Olaf's Frozen Adventure
1:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)
Saturday, Dec. 9
7:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
9:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
11:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
1:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
3:05 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:45 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)
5:15 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney · Pixar)
7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney · Pixar)
9:20 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney · Pixar)
11:50 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney · Pixar)
Sunday, Dec. 10
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)
8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3
12:00 p.m. – Home Alone
2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:10 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, Dec. 11
7:00 a.m. – Snowglobe
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
1:05 p.m. – Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity
Tuesday, Dec. 12
7:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:00 a.m. – Home Alone
1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:00 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:30 p.m. – Godmothered
12:00 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones
Wednesday, Dec. 13
7:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:00 a.m. – The Family Stone
1:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:00 p.m. – Home Alone
6:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
12:00 a.m. – Daddy's Home 2
Thursday, Dec. 14
7:00 a.m. – Daddy's Home 2
10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
12:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
7:10 p.m. – Noelle
9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:00 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
Friday, Dec. 15
7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
9:30 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
11:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:30 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
3:30 p.m. – Home Alone
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Saturday, Dec. 16
7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth
8:30 a.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
10:00 a.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
11:30 a.m. – Home Alone
2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Sunday, Dec. 17
7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m. – Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
10:05 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime
12:10 p.m. – Home Alone 3
2:15 p.m. – Prancer Returns
4:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
6:20 p.m. – Home Alone
8:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:30 p.m. – Godmothered
Monday, Dec. 18
7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
2:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
4:15 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
6:20 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)
8:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
Tuesday, Dec. 19
7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
10:30 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
12:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:10 p.m. – Home Alone
5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way
Wednesday, Dec. 20
7:00 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime
10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
3:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3
Thursday, Dec. 21
7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth
8:00 a.m. – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
9:30 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
11:30 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws
1:30 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:20 p.m. – Home Alone
8:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:30 p.m. – The Family Stone
Friday, Dec. 22
7:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)
7:30 a.m. - Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)
8:00 a.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
9:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)
10:00 a.m. – Home Alone
12:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
3:10 p.m. – Noelle
5:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Saturday, Dec. 23
7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)
8:00 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)
8:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
10:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:05 p.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
3:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
5:10 p.m. – Home Alone
7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
1:00 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)
Sunday, Dec. 24
7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
9:05 a.m. – Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
10:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1:15 p.m. – Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Monday, Dec. 25
7:00 a.m. – Disney's A Christmas Carol
10:30 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause
1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2
3:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman
5:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
6:00 p.m. – Home Alone
8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause