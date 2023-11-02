The 2023 Starbucks Holiday Cups Are Here: Look Back on Every Year's Design

Watch : Pedro Pascal REACTS to His Viral Starbucks Order

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by sharing your opinion of Starbucks' 2023 holiday cups for all to hear.

As any coffee lover knows, the transition from spooky season and PSLs to seasons greetings and peppermint mochas is the Nov. 2 launch of Starbucks' signature red cups of holiday happiness. T he beloved coffee chain offered up four design options for their 2023 cups in green, red and magenta: Peppermint swirl, bauble wrap, party plaid and ribbon spool. Plus, iced-for-life coffee drinkers have a cold cup offering that features playful baubles and sparkles in a snowy white.

"This year's holiday theme is 'Share the Joy,'" Starbucks director Kristy Cameron said in a press release. "It's our shared human experience and togetherness that makes the season special."

A major focus for the 2023 cups, Cameron continued, was choosing "bright, bold, uplifting" colors, hence the addition of the "mood-boosting" magenta.