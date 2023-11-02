See Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Twin During Red Carpet Outing

Over six months after Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance rumors, the couple stepped out for a red carpet event where they each posed separately in matching black 'fits.

By Jess Cohen Nov 02, 2023 12:34 AMTags
Kardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCouplesCelebritiesTimothée Chalamet
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Cheeky Reference to Timothée Chalamet

Don't look up, but Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet appear to be having a date night.

The Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee each stepped out on the red carpet at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in New York City on Nov. 1. The pair posed for photos separately—not yet making their red carpet debut together—but they both matched in chic, all-black ensembles.

Kylie wore a black sleeveless top and column skirt as she prepares to accept the Brand award for her company Khy at the event, held at the Museum of Modern Art. Meanwhile, Timothée looked sleek in a black suit for his solo shots, at one point snapping a pic with director Martin Scorsese

Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, first sparked romance rumors back in April, following her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 18 months.

Although they kept their relationship private for the first few months, the couple went public with their romance in September at Beyoncé's star-studded birthday concert in Los Angeles, where they packed on the PDA in the audience.

Days later, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the Wonka actor took their budding relationship to New York, even stepping out for an intimate date night to the 2023 U.S. Open.

photos
Kylie Jenner Through The Years

And while it seems as though Kylie and Timothée are getting more comfortable putting their relationship in the spotlight, they're less inclined to discuss the more personal details of their romance.

Case in point? The KHY founder's recent interview with WSJ. Magazine. When Timothée and Zendaya's film Dune was mentioned, the tight-lipped reality star only offered one cheeky reply: "I do love that movie."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Athenna Crosby Recalls Last Meeting With Matthew Perry Before He Died

3

See the Photo of Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's Paris PDA

Kylie did, however, share a bit more detail on where her co-parenting relationship with Travis stands.

"It's going…," she said. "I think we're doing the best job that we can do."

Noam Galai/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

As Kylie continues to navigate this new chapter, take a look at her cutest moments with Timothée...

Kevin Mazur / MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Rocco Spaziani / Archivio Spaziani / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Romance Rumors: April 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance rumors in April after her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, born in 2018, and Aire, born in 2022.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Going Strong: Aug. 2023

E! News confirmed in August that the Kardashians star and the Dune actor were still an item, despite reports claiming they’d called it quits.

Instagram / Gaia Repossi

Making It Official: Sept. 2023

After packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 4, the pair attended a star-studded New York Fashion Week dinner together.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Courtside Kiss: Sept. 2023

Kylie and Timmy continued packing on the PDA at the US Open on Sept. 10.

(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Desire for Private Life: Oct. 2023

When Kylie's level of fame was brought up during Timothée's recent discussion with GQ about privacy, he responded with a laugh.

"This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," he said, referencing the show's parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Athenna Crosby Recalls Last Meeting With Matthew Perry Before He Died

3

See the Photo of Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson's Paris PDA

4

Travis Kelce Reacts to Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance

5

See Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Twin During Red Carpet Outing