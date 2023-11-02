See Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Twin During Red Carpet Outing

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Cheeky Reference to Timothée Chalamet

Don't look up, but Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet appear to be having a date night.

The Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee each stepped out on the red carpet at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in New York City on Nov. 1. The pair posed for photos separately—not yet making their red carpet debut together—but they both matched in chic, all-black ensembles.

Kylie wore a black sleeveless top and column skirt as she prepares to accept the Brand award for her company Khy at the event, held at the Museum of Modern Art. Meanwhile, Timothée looked sleek in a black suit for his solo shots, at one point snapping a pic with director Martin Scorsese.

Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, first sparked romance rumors back in April, following her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 18 months.

Although they kept their relationship private for the first few months, the couple went public with their romance in September at Beyoncé's star-studded birthday concert in Los Angeles, where they packed on the PDA in the audience.

Days later, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the Wonka actor took their budding relationship to New York, even stepping out for an intimate date night to the 2023 U.S. Open.