Travis Kelce Reacts to Halloween Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce has mad love for what some people have done for Halloween to pay homage to him and Taylor Swift.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother Jason Kelce critiqued fans' Halloween costumes of them. Including, of course, singer Jax's get-up, which saw her fiancé as the "Cruel Summer" singer and her donning a map of the U.S. with Travis' face in the middle in reference to the running joke about Taylor pitting the two-time Super Bowl winner on the map.

And Travis and Jason were thoroughly amused by Jax's creativity. "Oh my f--king gosh. Oh my f--king goodness," the Chiefs star said on their New Heights podcast Nov. 1, as his brother laughed and said, "That was great. That was so good."

Travis continued, "She put me on the map. She put me on the map, right there in the video. That's so good, man. The commentary, goddamn, that was golden. Hat's off. That was well done. I enjoyed that."