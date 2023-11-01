Travis Kelce Reacts to Halloween Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce revealed what he thought about people dressing up as him and Taylor Swift for Halloween.

By Corinne Heller Nov 01, 2023 4:08 PMTags
Taylor SwiftTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce With No. 87 Bracelet

Travis Kelce has mad love for what some people have done for Halloween to pay homage to him and Taylor Swift.

In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother Jason Kelce critiqued fans' Halloween costumes of them. Including, of course, singer Jax's get-up, which saw her fiancé as the "Cruel Summer" singer and her donning a map of the U.S. with Travis' face in the middle in reference to the running joke about Taylor pitting the two-time Super Bowl winner on the map.

And Travis and Jason were thoroughly amused by Jax's creativity. "Oh my f--king gosh. Oh my f--king goodness," the Chiefs star said on their New Heights podcast Nov. 1, as his brother laughed and said, "That was great. That was so good."

Travis continued, "She put me on the map. She put me on the map, right there in the video. That's so good, man. The commentary, goddamn, that was golden. Hat's off. That was well done. I enjoyed that."

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in NYC

Taylor and Travis have inspired many couple costumes this Halloween amid the excitement over their budding romance. YouTuber Trisha Paytas and husband Moses Hacmon dressed up as the Grammy winner and her NFL boyfriend for the holiday, recreating one of the duo's recent game day looks.

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Céline Dion Enjoys Rare Public Outing With Her Sons Amid Health Battle

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance

In fact, their ensembles from the latest game Taylor was seen supporting Travis at, when his team defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22. (The singer, who has attended four Chiefs games this season, was absent as the Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos during their Oct. 29 date game in Colorado.)

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Neither Travis nor Taylor have revealed how they spent Halloween. However, ahead of the big day, the 34-year-old gave insight into his more low-key plans for the holiday.

"I'm pretty sure we are going to get the gang together," he explained in an Oct. 27 bonus New Heights video, "and have a nice little dinner, or dinner party, I should say. Like a Halloween dinner party. Everybody comes in costumes and we have a party. A Halloween dinner party."

Scroll down to see celebs' Halloween 2023 costumes below:

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

There was no fowl play at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween blowout, where she transformed into a peacock with a group of nine acrobats.

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was right by her side in his egg-celent outfit.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Leni Klum

Heidi's model daughter was dressed to impress in a pink wig and matching lingerie reminiscent of the Strawberry Shortcake character.

Instagram

Zayn Malik

The One Direction star was unrecognizable as Voldemort from Harry Potter.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Rachel Zegler and Josh Rivera

Hopefully the Snow White actress brought Scooby Snacks! The pair were ready to solve a mystery as Daphne and Fred.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

The Twilight star and podcaster transformed into Saturday Night Live sketch characters from "YEET SKRT," starring Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Alix Earle

The influencer was Jadis the White Witch from Narnia at Heidi Klum's party.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star got the party started at Heidi Klum's festivities.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

The "WAP" star made herself at home at the Mad Hatter's tea party.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Victoria Monét

The Queen of Hearts arrived to Megan Thee Stallion's Alice in Wonderland celebration.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian / Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder recreates her sister Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala 2013 maternity style.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ice Spice

The rising star was Betty Boop during her iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 performance at Prudential Center on Oct. 28 in New Jersey.

TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikTok star was in vogue for Halloween, dressing as Madonna in her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra.

@reubenmoore

G Flip and Chrishell Stause

The couple closed the deal on dressing as Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch from the "One of Your Girls" music video. Chrishell joked of the final product, "We haven’t stopped laughing since."

TikTok

Kendall Jenner

The model was one half of "Sugar & Spice" with her little sister Kylie.

TikTok

Kylie Jenner

Kylie went Scary Spice for her part of her "Sugar & Spice" costume with Kendall.

TikTok

Dylan Mulvaney

The TikToker took a bite out of the holiday as Snow White.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Colman Domingo

The Euphoria actor was prepared to yell, "Ready, set, action!"

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

James Charles

The influencer was not clowning around this Halloween.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Rumer Willis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter gave a clever shoutout to Tilda Swinton.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Darren Criss

The Glee star went disco!

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

The Twilight alum (right) and her fiancée partied with friends while embracing tropical vibes.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kate Beckinsale

The actress captioned her look, "Barbarella/Pennywise space clowning."

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton

The DJ went as Katy Perry—"one of my iconic Queens," as she put it—dressed as a mushroom.

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley & Zack Clayton

The Jersey Shore star and her wrestler fiancé proved that life in plastic is fantastic as Barbie and Ken. 

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

The couple rocked out as Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Ashley Benson

The actress gave vampire vibes in her black ensemble this year.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso

Camila embraced her lover while dressed as Julie Newmar’s Catwoman. 

TikTok

Trisha Paytas & Moses Hacmon

The influencer's love story naturally included a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a Chiefs football game.

Instagram/@rosalia.vt

Rosalía

The "La Fama” singer recreated Björk’s infamous swan dress for her Halloween look.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Sophie Turner Kisses Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Amid Joe Jonas Split

2

Céline Dion Enjoys Rare Public Outing With Her Sons Amid Health Battle

3

Travis Kelce Reacts to Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance

4
Exclusive

Watch Lindsay Lohan and Mean Girls Costars Reprise Their Roles

5

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy