Travis Kelce Reacts to Halloween Costumes Inspired by Taylor Swift Romance

Travis Kelce has mad love for what some people have done for Halloween to pay homage to him and Taylor Swift.
In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother Jason Kelce critiqued fans' Halloween costumes of them. Including, of course, singer Jax's get-up, which saw her fiancé as the "Cruel Summer" singer and her donning a map of the U.S. with Travis' face in the middle in reference to the running joke about Taylor pitting the two-time Super Bowl winner on the map.
And Travis and Jason were thoroughly amused by Jax's creativity. "Oh my f--king gosh. Oh my f--king goodness," the Chiefs star said on their New Heights podcast Nov. 1, as his brother laughed and said, "That was great. That was so good."
Travis continued, "She put me on the map. She put me on the map, right there in the video. That's so good, man. The commentary, goddamn, that was golden. Hat's off. That was well done. I enjoyed that."
Taylor and Travis have inspired many couple costumes this Halloween amid the excitement over their budding romance. YouTuber Trisha Paytas and husband Moses Hacmon dressed up as the Grammy winner and her NFL boyfriend for the holiday, recreating one of the duo's recent game day looks.
In fact, their ensembles from the latest game Taylor was seen supporting Travis at, when his team defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22. (The singer, who has attended four Chiefs games this season, was absent as the Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos during their Oct. 29 date game in Colorado.)
Neither Travis nor Taylor have revealed how they spent Halloween. However, ahead of the big day, the 34-year-old gave insight into his more low-key plans for the holiday.
"I'm pretty sure we are going to get the gang together," he explained in an Oct. 27 bonus New Heights video, "and have a nice little dinner, or dinner party, I should say. Like a Halloween dinner party. Everybody comes in costumes and we have a party. A Halloween dinner party."
Scroll down to see celebs' Halloween 2023 costumes below: