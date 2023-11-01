Friends Creator Reflects on Final Conversation With Matthew Perry 2 Weeks Before His Death

Watch : Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Mourn His Death

Marta Kauffman will never forget her final conversation with Matthew Perry.

In fact, the pair connected just two weeks before the actor's sudden passing.

"It was great," the Friends co-creator told Hoda Kotb in a Nov. 1 interview on Today. "He was happy and chipper. He didn't seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair."

Perry—who played Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom throughout its 10-season run—died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, his rep and a law enforcement source told NBC News. He was 54 years old. According to a copy of a Los Angeles Medical Examiner report obtained by the outlet, his cause of death has been "deferred," pending the results of a toxicology test.

Kauffman remembered being "in utter shock" when she learned of Perry's passing.

"My first impulse was to text him, honestly," she continued. "And then deep sadness—so much sadness. It's hard to grasp. You know, one minute he's here and happy and then poof. And [he was] doing good in the world. Really doing good in the world."