Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Reunite for Halloween With Son Amid Divorce

Watch : Maren Morris Files for Divorce From Husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris spent her Halloween chasing after candy.

The "Bones" singer and estranged husband Ryan Hurd joined together to take their son Hayes, 3, out trick or treating on Oct. 31.

She gave a glimpse into her family's spooky evening, sharing a black and white picture from the outing. In the snap, Maren, 33, and Ryan, 36, are all smiles as they each hold one of Hayes' hands, who for his part is dressed in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume, with a white heart emoji placed over his face.

Their Halloween family time comes amid Maren and Ryan's ongoing divorce. The "Chasing After You" singer filed for divorce from Ryan on Oct. 2 after five years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split per court documents obtained by People and US Weekly.

Neither musician has spoken publicly about their breakup, and reps for the couple did not respond to E! News' request for comment at the time.