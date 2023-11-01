Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Reunite for Halloween With Son Amid Divorce

Maren Morris celebrated Halloween alongside her estranged husband Ryan Hurd and their 3-year-old son Hayes, sharing an adorable picture from trick or treating.

Watch: Maren Morris Files for Divorce From Husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris spent her Halloween chasing after candy.

The "Bones" singer and estranged husband Ryan Hurd joined together to take their son Hayes, 3, out trick or treating on Oct. 31.

She gave a glimpse into her family's spooky evening, sharing a black and white picture from the outing. In the snap, Maren, 33, and Ryan, 36, are all smiles as they each hold one of Hayes' hands, who for his part is dressed in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume, with a white heart emoji placed over his face. 

Their Halloween family time comes amid Maren and Ryan's ongoing divorce. The "Chasing After You" singer filed for divorce from Ryan on Oct. 2 after five years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split per court documents obtained by People and US Weekly

Neither musician has spoken publicly about their breakup, and reps for the couple did not respond to E! News' request for comment at the time. 

The divorce filing occurred days after Ryan came to his wife's defense in an impassioned post about Maren's new EP The Bridge, which was a departure from the Grammy winner's traditional country music genre

"She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated," the singer wrote on his Instagram Sept. 20 alongside the cover art for Maren's new project. "I love the response from people who don't just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord."

He continued, "I'm so sick of watching my wife get the s--t kicked out of her by the internet. I'm sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says. It's the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I'm sick of people getting rewarded for it." 

Instagram (marenmorris)

Over the years Maren hasn't been afraid to call out behaviors within Country music that she feels is problematic. This includes her recent feuds with both Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean over the undertones in his song "Try That in a Small Town" and the influencer's previous comments about gender.

Such behavior took its toll on the "My Church" singer.

"I couldn't do this circus anymore—feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off," Maren explained during the Oct. 4 episode of The New York TimesPopcast podcast. "I just couldn't do that after 2020 particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year."

To relive Maren and Ryan's relationship from the very beginning, keep reading. 

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

2013: Country Cuties

Maren Morris met Ryan Hurd while co-writing “Last Turn Home” for Tim McGraw, striking up a friendship.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Country Music Hall Of Fame & Museum

December 2015: Making It Official

It wasn’t until two years after their initial meeting that the couple took their relationship to the next level and started dating.

"We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable," Maren told People. "We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, 'Why are we avoiding this?'"

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

June 2017: All Loved Up

 Ryan released “Love in a Bar,” the second single from his self-titled album believed to be about his romance with Maren.

“We were just friends, just hangin' / Just sitting: 'round waitin' for somebody to cross the line,” he sang on the song. “We found love in a bar / In the back of a patio corner / Away from the lights / It was us and Corona / And hearts on fire like the cigarettes you smoke.”

Instagram/Ryan Hurd

July 2017: Put a Ring on It

Maren announced her engagement to the songwriter in July 2017, sharing a photo of herself with a Corona Light while resting her hand on Ryan’s leg—a nod to his song "Love In a Bar." The image also showed Maren rocking a diamond ring on that finger.

Meanwhile, Ryan posted a photo of himself and Maren sitting on a boat, cryptically writing in the caption: “7/3/17.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

March 2018: Married

The pair tied the knot at The Cordelle in Nashville shortly after the release of Ryan’s song "Diamonds or Twine."

"I played this song for Maren the night we got engaged," he said at the time. "We were at the lake in Michigan, on the dock, and I will never forget that moment."

Mickey Bernal/WireImage

October 2019: Baby on the Way

Maren announced she was expecting her first baby with Ryan.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," she wrote on Instagram, referencing her then-released second studio album. "See you in 2020, little one."

Instagram/Maren Morris

March 2020: And Baby Makes Three

The couple welcomed son Hayes Andrew Hurd on March 23, 2020, just a day before their second wedding anniversary.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

April 2022: Making Music

Their duet, “Chasing After You” was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys, though they lost out to lost to Brothers Osbourne's "Younger Me” moments before hitting the red carpet together.

Still, the pair kept their heads up. "This was our first time being nominated together at the Grammys," Hurd told Live From E! host Laverne Cox at the ceremony. "We've come a lot for Maren, but this one's extremely fun for us and we're just soaking it all up.”

Mindy Small/Getty Images

August 2022: Got Her Back

Ryan was quick to defend Maren when she publicly clashed with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean. After Brittany thanked her parents “for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase” in an Instagram post, Maren wrote on X, then known as Twitter, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."

Amid the social media feud, Ryan wrote on X, “I always support and love Maren, I know I’m sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be. For everything she stands for, I do too.”

Gotham/GC Images

September 2023: On the Sidelines

In what would be their final public appearance as a couple, the pair were stepped out at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

October 2023: Break Up

Maren filed for divorce after five years of marriage.

