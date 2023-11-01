Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Reunite for Halloween With Son Amid Divorce

Maren Morris spent her Halloween chasing after candy.
The "Bones" singer and estranged husband Ryan Hurd joined together to take their son Hayes, 3, out trick or treating on Oct. 31.
She gave a glimpse into her family's spooky evening, sharing a black and white picture from the outing. In the snap, Maren, 33, and Ryan, 36, are all smiles as they each hold one of Hayes' hands, who for his part is dressed in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume, with a white heart emoji placed over his face.
Their Halloween family time comes amid Maren and Ryan's ongoing divorce. The "Chasing After You" singer filed for divorce from Ryan on Oct. 2 after five years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split per court documents obtained by People and US Weekly.
Neither musician has spoken publicly about their breakup, and reps for the couple did not respond to E! News' request for comment at the time.
The divorce filing occurred days after Ryan came to his wife's defense in an impassioned post about Maren's new EP The Bridge, which was a departure from the Grammy winner's traditional country music genre.
"She deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated," the singer wrote on his Instagram Sept. 20 alongside the cover art for Maren's new project. "I love the response from people who don't just love these two songs, they needed them. I knew it would strike a chord."
He continued, "I'm so sick of watching my wife get the s--t kicked out of her by the internet. I'm sick of every talking head having some kind of stupid opinion about what she says. It's the same every time, why are you surprised when she calls out something racist or homophobic, I'm sick of people getting rewarded for it."
Over the years Maren hasn't been afraid to call out behaviors within Country music that she feels is problematic. This includes her recent feuds with both Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean over the undertones in his song "Try That in a Small Town" and the influencer's previous comments about gender.
Such behavior took its toll on the "My Church" singer.
"I couldn't do this circus anymore—feeling like l have to absorb and explain people's bad behaviors and laugh it off," Maren explained during the Oct. 4 episode of The New York Times' Popcast podcast. "I just couldn't do that after 2020 particularly. I've changed. A lot of things changed about me that year."
