Sophie Turner Kisses British Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson After Joe Jonas Breakup

Perhaps a new relationship is coming for Sophie Turner.
The Game of Thrones alum was photographed Oct. 28 kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson during an outing in Paris. In a photo published by The Sun, Peregrine is seen packing on the PDA with a recently blonde Sophie, who wrapped her arms around the 29-year-old.
And, just hours later, they were spotted at the Stade de France, where she helped reveal the Rugby World Cup trophy.
E! News has reached out to Sophie and Peregrine's reps for comment and has not heard back.
The new romantic chapter in the 27-year-old's life comes two months after her estranged husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce. Shortly after the legal move, the couple—who share kids Willa, 3, and D.J., 15 months—spoke out about their breakup.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the pair wrote in a Sept. 6 Instagram post. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
In September, Sophie filed a lawsuit against her ex, alleging that he was preventing their kids (who are both U.S. and U.K. citizens) from returning to "their habitual residence of England" by withholding their passports.
In response to the suit, a spokesperson for the Jonas Brothers singer refuted the claims, stating that their children were "not abducted."
"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father," his rep told E! News in a Sept. 21 statement, "and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K."
The following month, the former couple came to an official agreement on custody arrangements and are now focused on moving forward.
"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," they shared in a joint statement to E! News Oct. 10. "We look forward to being great co-parents."
As for Peregrine, he was most recently linked to Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark (who is also a goddaughter of King Charles III). However, the two called it quits on their years-long romance, per the Daily Mail, in September.