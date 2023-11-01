Sophie Turner Kisses British Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson After Joe Jonas Break Up

Watch : Joe Jonas Posts Cryptic Note Amid Sophie Turner Split

Perhaps a new relationship is coming for Sophie Turner.

The Game of Thrones alum was photographed Oct. 28 kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson during an outing in Paris. In a photo published by The Sun, Peregrine is seen packing on the PDA with a recently blonde Sophie, who wrapped her arms around the 29-year-old.

And, just hours later, they were spotted at the Stade de France, where she helped reveal the Rugby World Cup trophy.

E! News has reached out to Sophie and Peregrine's reps for comment and has not heard back.

The new romantic chapter in the 27-year-old's life comes two months after her estranged husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce. Shortly after the legal move, the couple—who share kids Willa, 3, and D.J., 15 months—spoke out about their breakup.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the pair wrote in a Sept. 6 Instagram post. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."