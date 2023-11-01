Zayn Malik's Halloween Transformation Into Harry Potter's Voldemort Will Give You Chills

Watch : How The Kar-Jenners and More Are Celebrating Halloween 2023

Forget abracadabra, Zayn Malik went straight for Avada Kedavra.

For Halloween this year, the One Direction alum opted to take a page out of the storybooks, literally, and dressed as Voldemort from the Harry Potter books and movie franchise.

Zayn took to social media to show off his spooky look, and it was quite the transformation. In a selfie, the 30-year-old looked the spitting image of the Dark Lord, from the black robe, to the grey, veined skin, bald head and, of course, the lack of a real nose. He captioned his chilling Oct. 31 post with a simple, "Happy Halloween," alongside the spider emoji.

The "Dusk Till Dawn" singer also shared an additional haunting image to his Instagram Story, in which he's bathed in red light, wand at the ready in the quintessential Voldemort grip.

In fact, his transformation was so absolute that some fans didn't even realize it was Zayn they were looking at. "When i tell u i thought this was a random page and then i saw ur name lmao," one user wrote under his post, while another added, "I refuse to believe you're under there."