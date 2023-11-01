Zayn Malik's Halloween Transformation Into Harry Potter's Voldemort Will Give You Chills

One Direction's Zayn Malik looked unrecognizable when showing off his Harry Potter-inspired Halloween costume.

Forget abracadabra, Zayn Malik went straight for Avada Kedavra. 

For Halloween this year, the One Direction alum opted to take a page out of the storybooks, literally, and dressed as Voldemort from the Harry Potter books and movie franchise

Zayn took to social media to show off his spooky look, and it was quite the transformation. In a selfie, the 30-year-old looked the spitting image of the Dark Lord, from the black robe, to the grey, veined skin, bald head and, of course, the lack of a real nose. He captioned his chilling Oct. 31 post with a simple, "Happy Halloween," alongside the spider emoji. 

The "Dusk Till Dawn" singer also shared an additional haunting image to his Instagram Story, in which he's bathed in red light, wand at the ready in the quintessential Voldemort grip. 

In fact, his transformation was so absolute that some fans didn't even realize it was Zayn they were looking at. "When i tell u i thought this was a random page and then i saw ur name lmao," one user wrote under his post, while another added, "I refuse to believe you're under there."

Celebrity Couples With Epic Joint Halloween Costumes 2023

And Zayn isn't the only celeb taking a nod from cinema this Halloween. 

Kelsea Ballerini hit the streets of New York as the spitting image of cowgirl Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner shared a TikTok showing off their Sugar and Spice looks from Batman Forever and Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt donned red suits to go as the Incredibles with their two sons. 

Instagram (zayn)

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

There was no fowl play at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween blowout, where she transformed into a peacock with a group of nine acrobats.

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was right by her side in his egg-celent outfit.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Leni Klum

Heidi's model daughter was dressed to impress in a pink wig and matching lingerie reminiscent of the Strawberry Shortcake character.

Instagram

Zayn Malik

The One Direction star was unrecognizable as Voldemort from Harry Potter.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Rachel Zegler and Josh Rivera

Hopefully the Snow White actress brought Scooby Snacks! The pair were ready to solve a mystery as Daphne and Fred.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

The Twilight star and podcaster transformed into Saturday Night Live sketch characters from "YEET SKRT," starring Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Alix Earle

The influencer was Jadis the White Witch from Narnia at Heidi Klum's party.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star got the party started at Heidi Klum's festivities.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

The "WAP" star made herself at home at the Mad Hatter's tea party.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Victoria Monét

The Queen of Hearts arrived to Megan Thee Stallion's Alice in Wonderland celebration.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian / Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder recreates her sister Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala 2013 maternity style.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ice Spice

The rising star was Betty Boop during her iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 performance at Prudential Center on Oct. 28 in New Jersey.

TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikTok star was in vogue for Halloween, dressing as Madonna in her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra.

@reubenmoore

G Flip and Chrishell Stause

The couple closed the deal on dressing as Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch from the "One of Your Girls" music video. Chrishell joked of the final product, "We haven’t stopped laughing since."

TikTok

Kendall Jenner

The model was one half of "Sugar & Spice" with her little sister Kylie.

TikTok

Kylie Jenner

Kylie went Scary Spice for her part of her "Sugar & Spice" costume with Kendall.

TikTok

Dylan Mulvaney

The TikToker took a bite out of the holiday as Snow White.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Colman Domingo

The Euphoria actor was prepared to yell, "Ready, set, action!"

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

James Charles

The influencer was not clowning around this Halloween.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Rumer Willis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter gave a clever shoutout to Tilda Swinton.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Darren Criss

The Glee star went disco!

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

The Twilight alum (right) and her fiancée partied with friends while embracing tropical vibes.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kate Beckinsale

The actress captioned her look, "Barbarella/Pennywise space clowning."

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton

The DJ went as Katy Perry—"one of my iconic Queens," as she put it—dressed as a mushroom.

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley & Zack Clayton

The Jersey Shore star and her wrestler fiancé proved that life in plastic is fantastic as Barbie and Ken. 

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

The couple rocked out as Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Ashley Benson

The actress gave vampire vibes in her black ensemble this year.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso

Camila embraced her lover while dressed as Julie Newmar’s Catwoman. 

TikTok

Trisha Paytas & Moses Hacmon

The influencer's love story naturally included a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a Chiefs football game.

Instagram/@rosalia.vt

Rosalía

The "La Fama” singer recreated Björk’s infamous swan dress for her Halloween look.

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023
