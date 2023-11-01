Dancing With the Stars Makes Surprise Elimination on Halloween Night

Mauricio Umansky's thrilling time on the dance floor has come to an end.
The Buying Beverly Hills star and his dance partner Emma Slater became the latest pair to be eliminated from the competition during the Monster Night-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars.
Though they blew the judges away and earned a total score of 31 out of 40 points with their Argentine tango routine, set to Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me," the duo didn't score enough votes from viewers to stay in the game.
Moments after learning their fate, the real estate agent explained what competing this season meant to him.
"It's been amazing," Mauricio told host Alfonso Ribeiro during the Oct. 31 episode. "It's been so much fun. It's been an incredible journey. It's something that I would have never done in my life. I had an opportunity to experience something extraordinary and it was just a beautiful, beautiful journey."
Mauricio and Emma's journey this season became a hot topic outside of the dance floor, as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star—who is currently separated from wife Kyle Richards—recently slammed speculation that he and the ballroom pro were, in fact, a couple.
"For full clarity, we are not dating," Mauricio said in an Oct. 26 Instagram video alongside Emma. "We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day."
Emma also highlighted their working relationship, noting that their schedule is "intense."
"You really form a very, very special bond," she shared. "And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing."
Keep reading for a scary-good look at DWTS' Halloween night.