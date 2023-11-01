Dancing With the Stars Makes Surprise Elimination on Halloween Night

Watch : Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater Address Romance Rumors

Mauricio Umansky's thrilling time on the dance floor has come to an end.

The Buying Beverly Hills star and his dance partner Emma Slater became the latest pair to be eliminated from the competition during the Monster Night-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Though they blew the judges away and earned a total score of 31 out of 40 points with their Argentine tango routine, set to Rockwell's "Somebody's Watching Me," the duo didn't score enough votes from viewers to stay in the game.

Moments after learning their fate, the real estate agent explained what competing this season meant to him.

"It's been amazing," Mauricio told host Alfonso Ribeiro during the Oct. 31 episode. "It's been so much fun. It's been an incredible journey. It's something that I would have never done in my life. I had an opportunity to experience something extraordinary and it was just a beautiful, beautiful journey."