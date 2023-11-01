Tyler Christopher's General Hospital Family Mourns His Death in Moving Tributes

After Tyler Christopher died at the age of 50, members of the General Hospital cast—including Maurice Benard—paid tribute on social media.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 01, 2023 12:32 PMTags
General HospitalCelebrities
Watch: General Hospital Actress Jacklyn Zeman Dead at 70

The General Hospital family is grieving the loss of one of their own.

After Tyler Christopher passed away, members of the show's cast expressed their condolences.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher," Maurice Benard wrote on Instagram Oct. 31. "Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."

And while fans watched Tyler play Nikolas Cassadine for about two decades on General Hospital, Maurice also spoke about the man he was off camera.

"Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," he continued. "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

Maurice wasn't the only one to pay tribute to Tyler. "RIP Tyler," Kin Shriner wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "so sad he was a huge talent and I had the pleasure of working with him a few months ago as well as the fun times @GeneralHospital!" Added Lisa Locicero on Instagram, "Our hearts just keep getting broken..He always made me laugh.. Rest in peace Tyler.."

Executive producer Frank Valentini also mourned Tyler's passing.

"I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing," he wrote on Instagram. "He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Tyler's death was officially announced on Oct. 31. He was 50 years old.

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable in Most Elaborate Halloween Costume Yet

2

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

3

General Hospital Actor Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I can confirm that Tyler Christopher has passed away this morning," his manager said in a statement obtained by E! News. "This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much."

During his time on General Hospital, Tyler received several Daytime Emmy nominations and took home the trophy in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series category in 2016. And he'll never forget his journey on the show.

"My first day was a little scary because I was new and I didn't really know what I was doing, and I had a lot of dialogue," he recalled to Digital Journal in February. "In my first day, I thought everyone would judge me and I would get fired but I got through it because I was prepared, and it ended up being great."

In addition to starring on General Hospital, Tyler appeared on series like Days of Our Lives and The Lying Game as well as in movies like Shouting Secrets, Ice Storm and Murder, Anyone?.

In his personal life, he was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004 and Brienne Pedigo, with whom he welcomed two children, from 2008 to 2021.

To look back at his life in pictures, keep reading.

Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

2002

Tyler Christopher with actress and then-wife Eva Longoria at the Daytime Emmy Awards in New York City.

Arun Nevader/WireImage

2003

The couple attended the Rose Education Foundation gala.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

2007

The actor and Brienne Pedigo stepped out at the The Hills CD release party in West Hollywood, Calif., before tying the knot the following year.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DATG

2010

He starred as Nikolas Cassadine in General Hospital from 1996 to 2016.

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

2010

He's seen in an emotional scene with Rebecca Herbst.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

2016

He earned a Daytime Emmy Award for General Hospital.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

2018

He looked sharp at the NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour.

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

2018

Deidre Hall and Christopher posed for a Days of Our Lives photo shoot.

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

2018

Christopher's official portrait.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable in Most Elaborate Halloween Costume Yet

2

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

3

General Hospital Actor Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

4

Kylie & Kendall Jenner Are Sugar & Spice in Risqué Halloween Costumes

5

North West, Penelope Disick & Friends Go As Cheetah Girls on Halloween