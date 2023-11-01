Tyler Christopher's General Hospital Family Mourns His Death in Moving Tributes

The General Hospital family is grieving the loss of one of their own.
After Tyler Christopher passed away, members of the show's cast expressed their condolences.
"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher," Maurice Benard wrote on Instagram Oct. 31. "Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."
And while fans watched Tyler play Nikolas Cassadine for about two decades on General Hospital, Maurice also spoke about the man he was off camera.
"Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," he continued. "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."
Maurice wasn't the only one to pay tribute to Tyler. "RIP Tyler," Kin Shriner wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "so sad he was a huge talent and I had the pleasure of working with him a few months ago as well as the fun times @GeneralHospital!" Added Lisa Locicero on Instagram, "Our hearts just keep getting broken..He always made me laugh.. Rest in peace Tyler.."
Executive producer Frank Valentini also mourned Tyler's passing.
"I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing," he wrote on Instagram. "He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."
Tyler's death was officially announced on Oct. 31. He was 50 years old.
"I can confirm that Tyler Christopher has passed away this morning," his manager said in a statement obtained by E! News. "This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss. He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much."
During his time on General Hospital, Tyler received several Daytime Emmy nominations and took home the trophy in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama series category in 2016. And he'll never forget his journey on the show.
"My first day was a little scary because I was new and I didn't really know what I was doing, and I had a lot of dialogue," he recalled to Digital Journal in February. "In my first day, I thought everyone would judge me and I would get fired but I got through it because I was prepared, and it ended up being great."
In addition to starring on General Hospital, Tyler appeared on series like Days of Our Lives and The Lying Game as well as in movies like Shouting Secrets, Ice Storm and Murder, Anyone?.
In his personal life, he was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004 and Brienne Pedigo, with whom he welcomed two children, from 2008 to 2021.
To look back at his life in pictures, keep reading.