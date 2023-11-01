Tyler Christopher's General Hospital Family Mourns His Death in Moving Tributes

Watch : General Hospital Actress Jacklyn Zeman Dead at 70

The General Hospital family is grieving the loss of one of their own.

After Tyler Christopher passed away, members of the show's cast expressed their condolences.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher," Maurice Benard wrote on Instagram Oct. 31. "Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."

And while fans watched Tyler play Nikolas Cassadine for about two decades on General Hospital, Maurice also spoke about the man he was off camera.

"Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," he continued. "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."