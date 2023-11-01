Céline Dion Enjoys Rare Public Outing With Her Sons Amid Health Battle

Watch : Celine Dion Cancels World Tour Amid Health Battle

We bet the sweet memories from this night with Céline Dion will keep coming back to the Montreal Canadiens.

In her first major public outing since sharing her battle with stiff-person syndrome, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer supported the ice hockey team at their Oct. 30 game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dion, who grew up near Montreal and now resides in the Las Vegas area, attended the game at Sin City's T-Mobile Arena alongside her and late husband René Angélil's sons René-Charles, 22, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

In footage posted online, the Grammy winner and her kids can be seen visiting with the Canadiens in their locker room after the game.

"It's such an honor to meet you," Dion told coach Martin St. Louis, via translation from French. "It was an incredible night."

Dion could also be heard giving advice to the athletes, telling them, "Just stay healthy, strong...do what you do best."