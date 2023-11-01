Céline Dion Enjoys Rare Public Outing With Her Sons Amid Health Battle

Amid Céline Dion's battle with stiff-person syndrome, the Grammy winner enjoyed a night out with her sons to an ice hockey game in Las Vegas.

We bet the sweet memories from this night with Céline Dion will keep coming back to the Montreal Canadiens.

In her first major public outing since sharing her battle with stiff-person syndrome, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer supported the ice hockey team at their Oct. 30 game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dion, who grew up near Montreal and now resides in the Las Vegas area, attended the game at Sin City's T-Mobile Arena alongside her and late husband René Angélil's sons René-Charles, 22, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

In footage posted online, the Grammy winner and her kids can be seen visiting with the Canadiens in their locker room after the game.

"It's such an honor to meet you," Dion told coach Martin St. Louis, via translation from French. "It was an incredible night."

Dion could also be heard giving advice to the athletes, telling them, "Just stay healthy, strong...do what you do best."

Dion's family outing comes just over five months after she canceled the remaining dates of her Courage World Tour to focus on her health.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," she wrote in a May 26 message, posted to her Instagram page. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%."

"It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again," she continued. "I want you all to know, I'm not giving up and I can't wait to see you again!"

Instagram

It was just a few months earlier, in Dec. 2022, that Dion shared she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, described as a "very rare" neurological disorder that can often cause muscle spasms. 

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time," she explained on Instagram at the time, "and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," Dion added. "Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I'm used to."

The "Power of Love" artist noted that she's working with a great team of doctors on her health journey.

"And I have hope," Dion said, "that I am on the road to recovery."

