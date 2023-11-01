North West, Penelope Disick and Their Friends Bring Girl Power to Halloween as the Cheetah Girls

Cousins North West and Penelope Disick had epic, early 2000s-inspired costumes for Halloween this year, dressing as the Cheetah Girls with their friends.

These two aren't just family, they're also amigas cheetahs, friends for life. 

The Kardashians have already had a slew of epic costumes this year, and now North West and Penelope Disick have officially strutted into place as Queens of Halloween with their newest group costume. 

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's daughters and their friends dressed as the Cheetah Girls from the early aughts eponymous film series, and they looked the spitting image of the original actors in matching velour track suits. North was dressed as Raven-Symoné's Galleria in bright pink and cheetah print while Penelope dressed as Sabrina Bryan's Dorinda. Two of their friends filled out the cheetah ranks as Chanel and Aqua, while a third acted as paparazzi in a purple track suit, jumping in and taking pictures of the Cheetah Girls in the multiple videos posted to North's joint TikTok account with mom Kim.

The mother-daughter duo also totally rocked their joint costume, dressing as BFFs Chanel and Dionne from the 1995 film Clueless on Oct. 31. Both dressed head to toe in custom Dolce&Gabbanna, Kim went as Cher in a perfect replication of Alicia Silverstone's iconic yellow blazer and skirt set, while North killed as Dionne, complete with her unforgettable wide brimmed, rose-and-bow-bedecked hat. 

The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes

To see more of the best celebrity costumes to come out of Halloween this year, keep reading. 

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

There was no fowl play at Heidi Klum's annual Halloween blowout, where she transformed into a peacock with a group of nine acrobats.

John Nacion/WWD via Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was right by her side in his egg-celent outfit.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Leni Klum

Heidi's model daughter was dressed to impress in a pink wig and matching lingerie reminiscent of the Strawberry Shortcake character.

Instagram

Zayn Malik

The One Direction star was unrecognizable as Voldemort from Harry Potter.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Rachel Zegler and Josh Rivera

Hopefully the Snow White actress brought Scooby Snacks! The pair were ready to solve a mystery as Daphne and Fred.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome

The Twilight star and podcaster transformed into Saturday Night Live sketch characters from "YEET SKRT," starring Pete Davidson and Timothee Chalamet.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Alix Earle

The influencer was Jadis the White Witch from Narnia at Heidi Klum's party.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette star got the party started at Heidi Klum's festivities.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

The "WAP" star made herself at home at the Mad Hatter's tea party.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Victoria Monét

The Queen of Hearts arrived to Megan Thee Stallion's Alice in Wonderland celebration.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian / Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder recreates her sister Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala 2013 maternity style.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ice Spice

The rising star was Betty Boop during her iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 performance at Prudential Center on Oct. 28 in New Jersey.

TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikTok star was in vogue for Halloween, dressing as Madonna in her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra.

@reubenmoore

G Flip and Chrishell Stause

The couple closed the deal on dressing as Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch from the "One of Your Girls" music video. Chrishell joked of the final product, "We haven’t stopped laughing since."

TikTok

Kendall Jenner

The model was one half of "Sugar & Spice" with her little sister Kylie.

TikTok

Kylie Jenner

Kylie went Scary Spice for her part of her "Sugar & Spice" costume with Kendall.

TikTok

Dylan Mulvaney

The TikToker took a bite out of the holiday as Snow White.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Colman Domingo

The Euphoria actor was prepared to yell, "Ready, set, action!"

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

James Charles

The influencer was not clowning around this Halloween.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Rumer Willis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter gave a clever shoutout to Tilda Swinton.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Darren Criss

The Glee star went disco!

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

The Twilight alum (right) and her fiancée partied with friends while embracing tropical vibes.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kate Beckinsale

The actress captioned her look, "Barbarella/Pennywise space clowning."

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton

The DJ went as Katy Perry—"one of my iconic Queens," as she put it—dressed as a mushroom.

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley & Zack Clayton

The Jersey Shore star and her wrestler fiancé proved that life in plastic is fantastic as Barbie and Ken. 

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

The couple rocked out as Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Ashley Benson

The actress gave vampire vibes in her black ensemble this year.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso

Camila embraced her lover while dressed as Julie Newmar’s Catwoman. 

TikTok

Trisha Paytas & Moses Hacmon

The influencer's love story naturally included a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a Chiefs football game.

Instagram/@rosalia.vt

Rosalía

The "La Fama” singer recreated Björk’s infamous swan dress for her Halloween look.

View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023

