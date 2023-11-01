Ariana Grande Supports Boyfriend Ethan Slater as He Kicks Off Broadway’s Spamalot Revival

Watch : Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's Divorce: MAJOR UPDATE

Ariana Grande is so into Ethan Slater.

As for the proof? The "7 Rings" singer attended the first night of previews for the revival of the Broadway musical Spamalot, of which Ethan plays The Historian/Prince Herbert, in New York City on Oct. 31.

The Grammy winner, 30, was all smiles as she was seen leaving the theater holding a playbill and sporting a crown from the musical with one of her BFFs.

The latest sign of support from Ariana comes a little more than one month after she and her Wicked costar, 31, enjoyed a fun-filled family trip together to a Disney theme park. As for their September outing, a source close to the "Into You" artist—who split from Dalton Gomez earlier this year—told E! News that the couple "went with a big group of friends including her mom and brother."

The insider added that the pair are in a good place amid their romance, noting that they're "really happy and really good for each other," and that "all of her friends love him."