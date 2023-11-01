Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Just Won Halloween in Wheel of Fortune Outfit

Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak scored big on Halloween by paying tribute to her family's legacy in a Wheel of Fortune costume.

Watch: Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune After 40 Years

Maggie Sajak spun and won on Halloween.

Pat Sajak's daughter paid tribute to her dad on his final season as Wheel of Fortune host by donning a colorful skirt that replicated the game show's iconic wheel.

"This costume is the Wheel deal," she captioned an Instagram post unveiling her look. "Happy Halloween!"

The 28-year-old also showed off her costume at the end of the Oct. 31 episode, when she came out on stage alongside other kids from the crew.

Maggie, who works as a social correspondent on the show, led the parade of younger children dressed as Dalmatians, astronauts, sea creatures and more, as seen in a clip on Instagram.

"This Halloween episode isn't over yet," the post was captioned. "Pat & Vanna still need to give out candy!"

Naturally, Maggie's 'fit inspired viewers to buy a vowel skirt just like it for future spooky seasons. As one user wrote, "I want Maggie's skirt/dress for next year!!" 

photos
TV Hosts' Epic Halloween 2023 Costumes

Maggie also commented on the post to show her support for the trick-or-treating tots, adding, "Their costumes all looked so great!!!!!!"

Clearly, her love for the Wheel of Fortune family runs deep. In fact, Vanna White recently told E! News that Pat's daughter could take her place on the iconic show one day.

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," Vanna said earlier this month. "She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure."

The 66-year-old has seen how Pat has truly "rubbed off" on his daughter. "She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good," she gushed. "I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer."

