Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie Just Won Halloween in Wheel of Fortune Outfit

Watch : Pat Sajak Leaving Wheel of Fortune After 40 Years

Maggie Sajak spun and won on Halloween.

Pat Sajak's daughter paid tribute to her dad on his final season as Wheel of Fortune host by donning a colorful skirt that replicated the game show's iconic wheel.

"This costume is the Wheel deal," she captioned an Instagram post unveiling her look. "Happy Halloween!"

The 28-year-old also showed off her costume at the end of the Oct. 31 episode, when she came out on stage alongside other kids from the crew.

Maggie, who works as a social correspondent on the show, led the parade of younger children dressed as Dalmatians, astronauts, sea creatures and more, as seen in a clip on Instagram.

"This Halloween episode isn't over yet," the post was captioned. "Pat & Vanna still need to give out candy!"