17 Incredible Sales to Shop This Weekend for All Your Holiday Needs

Welcome to the first week of November, aka the official start of the winter holiday season! While Black Friday may be just around the corner, our shopping spidey senses have already started tingling, namely because top brands like Lancôme, Nordstrom Rack, and lululemon have decked their halls with boughs of holly jolly deals, gift guides, and seasonal collections. Of course, this made us curiouser and curiouser, leading us down the whimsical rabbithole to the wonderland of online sales that have us ready to finish our holiday shopping all in one go.
If you're wondering which way you ought to go to find the best deals, we've got you covered. If you're the holiday host of your family, you'll find everything you need to give your home a seasonal upgrade from Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and Williams Sonoma. If you're a social butterfly whose calendar is already chockful of parties and dinners, you can find your perfectly festive OOTD at Banana Republic, J. Crew Factory, LOFT, Lulus, Nordstrom Rack, and more. If you're the responsible mom of your friend group who is ready to get your holiday shopping done early, you can find meaningful gifts they'll love and actually use at Baublebar, Kate Spade Outlet, and Saks Off 5th.
These sales are the gifts that keep on giving, because you'll be able to save enough in your budget to treat yourself to some extra retail TLC even after finishing your gift shopping. We're not all mad here, but you will be if you miss these incredible deals, so what are you waiting for? Let's dive right in!
The Best Sales November 3-5, 2023
Anthropologie:Enjoy an extra 40% off sale items, including clothing, accessories, furniture, bedding, and more.
Banana Republic: Get into the festive spirit by scoring 40% off your purchase at the Holiday Preview Event.
Baublebar: Give your loved one a meaningful gift they'll wear every day by saving 20% off custom gifts with code HURRY.
Calvin Klein: Build your holiday wardrobe and enjoy up to 70% off sale clothing, accessories, and more.
H&M: While there's no special event at the moment, the brand's sale section has clothes too cute and deals too amazing not to share with you!
J. Crew Factory: There's multiple opportunities to save — take 40% off everything, get an extra 20% off your order of 3+ items with code GIFTSHOP, save an extra 60% off clearance, and enjoy 50% off tops & bottoms.
Kate Spade Outlet: Score the cutest bags and accessories for the holiday season and take up to 70% off your order, plus an extra 25% off on select items.
LOFT: Feel the holiday cheer by taking 50% off one style, plus 40% almost everything else with code CHEER.
Lulus: Score 20% off all tops, bottoms, rompers, and jumpsuits, including those already on sale, using code STOCKUP.
Madewell: Baby, it's cold outside, but you can stay warm and cozy by taking 25% off jackets + boots with code COOLDAYS.
Nordstrom: Shop the limited-time fall sale, which includes up to 50% off on clothing, shoes, accessories, and more.
Nordstrom Rack: Assemble your perfect winter OOTD by saving 60% off on holiday party looks, holiday party heels & shoes, and holiday party bags & accessories.
Pottery Barn: Save big at the Fall Warehouse Sale, which includes up to 50% off thousands of items like furniture, lighting, and more.
QVC: Score Black Friday sale pricing and save big on must-have holiday gifts during the 49-Hour Non-Stop Holiday Party live stream, which goes from November 4-5.
Saks Off 5th: Check off everyone on your gifting list while saving up to 70% off on the Holiday Gift Guide; plus, get an extra 40% off on select cold weather essentials.
West Elm: Upgrade your home for the holidays by shopping the Fall Warehouse Sale, which has items up to 50% off.
Williams Sonoma: Give your home and kitchen an end-of-year refresh while taking an extra 20% off clearance on savings already up to 75% off with code EXTRA.
