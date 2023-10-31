General Hospital Actor Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a soap opera star.

General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher died on Oct. 31 at the age of 50, his former costar Maurice Benard shared on Instagram. According to Benard, Christopher's cause of death was related to a sudden heart issue.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher," the post began. "Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment."

Benard said that Christopher—who played Nikolas Cassadine on the show from 1996 to 2016, alongside his Sonny Corinthos—was a "sweet soul and wonderful friend" to everyone he met.

"Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting," Benard shared in his tribute. "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."