See the Dancing With the Stars Cast's Jaw-Dropping Halloween 2023 Transformations

It's Halloween night on Dancing With the Stars!

In honor of spooky season, contestants on the ABC dance competition trick-or-trotted on the dance floor with their respective pro partners to Halloween-themed songs for "Monster Night." And in true All Hollow's Eve fashion, the stars were decked out in boo-tiful costumes that were a treat for the eyes.

Take Ariana Madix, who looked fang-tastic with partner Pasha Pashkov in dark ensembles, while Mauricio Umansky carved out the stage alongside Emma Slater.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber gave the audience pumpkin to talk about dressed as blood-thirsty vampires, channeling her bewitching role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Other jaw-dropping transformations included Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy inspired by Moon Knight Comics, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold as aliens, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev as scary skeletons, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach as "mummy zombies," Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong as spiders and Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd as the Big Bad Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood.