See the Dancing With the Stars Cast's Jaw-Dropping Halloween 2023 Transformations

Dancing With the Stars' Halloween episode had no shortage of eye-popping costumes. See what Ariana Madix, Mauricio Umansky, Alyson Hannigan and more wore on the ABC dance competition.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 01, 2023 2:30 AMTags
TVDancing With The StarsHalloweenCelebrities
Watch: Most SHOCKING "Dancing with the Stars" Moments With Ariana Madix

It's Halloween night on Dancing With the Stars!

In honor of spooky season, contestants on the ABC dance competition trick-or-trotted on the dance floor with their respective pro partners to Halloween-themed songs for "Monster Night." And in true All Hollow's Eve fashion, the stars were decked out in boo-tiful costumes that were a treat for the eyes.

Take Ariana Madix, who looked fang-tastic with partner Pasha Pashkov in dark ensembles, while Mauricio Umansky carved out the stage alongside Emma Slater.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber gave the audience pumpkin to talk about dressed as blood-thirsty vampires, channeling her bewitching role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Other jaw-dropping transformations included Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy inspired by Moon Knight Comics, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold as aliens, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev as scary skeletons, Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach as "mummy zombies," Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong as spiders and Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd as the Big Bad Wolf and Little Red Riding Hood.

photos
Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast

But the Halloween fun didn't stop there! Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough also came out in spook-tacular black looks.

As for judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli? The trio proved they were bone to the wild dressed, though guest judge Niecy Nash took the crown as Jessica Rabbit.

"They told me they wanted my costume to be scary," she shared on the show, "And I said, 'Baby, it is scary. I don't have on a Spanx.'"

Disney/Eric McCandless

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable in Most Elaborate Halloween Costume Yet

2

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

3

General Hospital Actor Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

To see DWTS' Halloween looks, keep scrolling.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Carrie Ann Inaba and Niecy Nash-Betts

Disney/Eric McCandless

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold

Disney/Eric McCandless

Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough 

Disney/Eric McCandless

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater

Disney/Eric McCandless

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater

Disney/Eric McCandless

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong

Disney/Eric McCandless

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd

Disney/Eric McCandless

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Disney/Eric McCandless

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach

Disney/Eric McCandless

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Disney/Eric McCandless

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber

Disney/Eric McCandless

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Disney/Eric McCandless

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro

Disney/Eric McCandless

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy

Disney/Eric McCandless

Bruno Tonioli

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Heidi Klum Is Unrecognizable in Most Elaborate Halloween Costume Yet

2

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

3

General Hospital Actor Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

4

Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Speaks Out on His Death

5

Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence on Health Battle