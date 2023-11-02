RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals Secret About Mauricio Umansky Amid Marriage Troubles

Kyle Richards infuriated husband Mauricio Umansky by spilling the beans about his tattoo to his mom on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Nov. 1 episode prior to their separation.

The cracks in Kyle Richards' marriage are starting to show—and so are her five new tattoos.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Nov. 1 episode, the Bravo star let slip a secret about husband Mauricio Umansky during a family get-together celebrating their youngest daughter Portia's 15th birthday.

"Do your parents know I have a tattoo, and you have one too?" Kyle whispered to Mauricio, who replied, "No."

However, the Halloween Kills actress later came clean to mother-in-law Estella Sneider about her ink—which is traditionally forbidden in the Jewish religion—telling her, "I got tattoos."

Estella confirmed she had no issue with the body art, but did inquire about the significance of it by asking, "Didn't you do a tattoo for Mauricio?"

Kyle replied, "Did I put his name? No. That's a jinx anyway," before revealing, "Do you know your son has one?"

Moments later, the 54-year-old came clean to her now-estranged husband about revealing his secret—and the real estate mogul was not happy.

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

"What is wrong with you?!" Mauricio reacted, before Kyle tried to assure him Estella didn't care about the news. "But still, why would I not be allowed to do that? What is up with that?"

Reflecting on Mauricio's infuriated response, Kyle regretted spilling the beans amid their marriage troubles.

"Why did I open my mouth?" she asked in a confessional. "I thought, 'Oh, OK, it will be funny in the moment. Wait to see her reaction.' But now, his reaction, I really wish I had not said anything."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Wheelhouse

During the same scene, Estella confronted Kyle about rumors she and Mauricio were headed for a split four months before the couple of over 27 years announced their breakup in July.

"Everything is OK with you and Mauricio, right?" she privately asked the reality star. "Every time I open Google it was something about you guys separating, divorcing. It got to a point in which I called Mauricio, I sent him a text. I said, 'Is everything OK?' Generally I don't believe these things, but it's too much. Who started this?"

And although Kyle assured her mother-in-law they were fine and she had only taken off her wedding ring to work out, she revealed in a confessional that was a lie.

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

"I'm very taken aback that my mother-in-law is asking me this right now tonight," the Bravolebrity admitted. "Yes, Mo and I have been having a hard time, but the picture of me without my ring has nothing to do with that. I've still been wearing a wedding band."

See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for a look back at Kyle and Mauricio's marriage.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

