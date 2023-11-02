RHOBH's Kyle Richards Reveals Secret About Mauricio Umansky Amid Marriage Troubles

Watch : Kyle Richards Reacts to Mauricio Umansky Romance Rumors

The cracks in Kyle Richards' marriage are starting to show—and so are her five new tattoos.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Nov. 1 episode, the Bravo star let slip a secret about husband Mauricio Umansky during a family get-together celebrating their youngest daughter Portia's 15th birthday.

"Do your parents know I have a tattoo, and you have one too?" Kyle whispered to Mauricio, who replied, "No."

However, the Halloween Kills actress later came clean to mother-in-law Estella Sneider about her ink—which is traditionally forbidden in the Jewish religion—telling her, "I got tattoos."

Estella confirmed she had no issue with the body art, but did inquire about the significance of it by asking, "Didn't you do a tattoo for Mauricio?"

Kyle replied, "Did I put his name? No. That's a jinx anyway," before revealing, "Do you know your son has one?"

Moments later, the 54-year-old came clean to her now-estranged husband about revealing his secret—and the real estate mogul was not happy.