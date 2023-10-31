See Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Incredible Halloween Costume With Sons Gunner and Ryker

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt dressed up as the Incredibles alongside their sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 11 months, for Halloween. See their adorable family portrait.

Honey, where's my super suit?

From the looks of it, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt had them. After all, the Hills couple were dressed as the Incredibles alongside their sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 11 months, on Halloween.

Clad in the superheroes' iconic red-and-black outfits—no capes, of course—the family looked ready to save the day as they prepared to go trick-or-treating around their Los Angeles neighborhood.

The spooky holiday comes just weeks after Heidi, 37, and Spencer, 40, rang in Gunner's sixth birthday with another dress-up party. As seen in photos shared on Oct. 2, the pair's oldest son was decked out in Pikachu merch—including an adorable hat and graphic tee—as he celebrated his special milestone at his Pokémon-themed bash at the park.

The outdoor blowout was complete with an Ash Ketchum entertainer and a large Pikachu pinata.

"Happy 6th birthday @gunnerpratt," Heidi captioned the pictures on Instagram. "Time is flying by."

 

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag: Romance Rewind
MEGA

Indeed, the reality stars' kids are growing up fast. As Heidi recently noted, Gunner is now obsessed with Universal Studios and Ryker starting to crawl.

"I love being a mom," she told E! News. "It's my favorite thing in the world. I love the hard moments, I love the good moments—because it's all good. It just really puts life in perspective about how quickly it's going and how precious the time is, and that you don't get things back."

The Laguna Beach alum added of being a parent, "There's nothing about it, to me, that isn't amazing. It's my favorite thing ever."

To see more celebrity Halloween costumes, keep reading.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian / Larry Busacca / Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder recreates her sister Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala 2013 maternity style.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Ice Spice

The rising star was Betty Boop during her iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 performance at Prudential Center on Oct. 28 in New Jersey.

TikTok

Alix Earle

The TikTok star was in vogue for Halloween, dressing as Madonna in her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra.

@reubenmoore

G Flip and Chrishell Stause

The couple closed the deal on dressing as Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch from the "One of Your Girls" music video. Chrishell joked of the final product, "We haven’t stopped laughing since."

TikTok

Kendall Jenner

The model was one half of "Sugar & Spice" with her little sister Kylie.

TikTok

Kylie Jenner

Kylie went Scary Spice for her part of her "Sugar & Spice" costume with Kendall.

TikTok

Dylan Mulvaney

The TikToker took a bite out of the holiday as Snow White.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Colman Domingo

The Euphoria actor was prepared to yell, "Ready, set, action!"

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

James Charles

The influencer was not clowning around this Halloween.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Rumer Willis

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter gave a clever shoutout to Tilda Swinton.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Darren Criss

The Glee star went disco!

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer

The Twilight alum (right) and her fiancée partied with friends while embracing tropical vibes.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Kate Beckinsale

The actress captioned her look, "Barbarella/Pennywise space clowning."

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton

The DJ went as Katy Perry—"one of my iconic Queens," as she put it—dressed as a mushroom.

Instagram

Jenni "JWoww" Farley & Zack Clayton

The Jersey Shore star and her wrestler fiancé proved that life in plastic is fantastic as Barbie and Ken. 

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White

The couple rocked out as Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Ashley Benson

The actress gave vampire vibes in her black ensemble this year.

Shutterstock / SplashNews.com

Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso

Camila embraced her lover while dressed as Julie Newmar’s Catwoman. 

TikTok

Trisha Paytas & Moses Hacmon

The influencer's love story naturally included a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a Chiefs football game.

Instagram/@rosalia.vt

Rosalía

The "La Fama” singer recreated Björk’s infamous swan dress for her Halloween look.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian & Tatum Thompson

The Kardashians star and her son made major moo-ves dressed as cows at a pumpkin-carving bash.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The Live With Kelly and Mark hosts embraced Dia De Los Muertos styles at a Halloween party.

Instagram

Camila Mendes & Rudy Mancuso

That's amore! Camila and her boyfriend shared a kiss as Nintendo's Mario and Luigi.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Halsey

The singer brought one of her songs to life, sharing on Instagram that she was inspired by the lyrics of 2021's "The Lighthouse." 

Kendall Jenner / Instagram

Kendall Jenner 

The Kardashians star channeled Marilyn Monroe in a blonde wig and black turtleneck.

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

The model vamped it up for a Halloween dinner party.

TikTok

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress dressed as a maid, serving a sign on a silver platter that read "c--t."

Courtesy MAXIM, MADE Special and VIP Nightlife

Corinne Olympios & Johnny Bananas

The stars of E!'s House of Villains search for some pirate's booty at the official MAXIM 2023 Halloween Party presented by MADE Special and VIP Nightlife at HYDE Beach in Miami.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Chord Overstreet & Glen Powell

Shake and bake! The actors raced into the annual Casamigos Halloween party as Cal Naughton Jr. and Ricky Bobby from the 2006 movie Talladega Nights.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum looked bewitching in all black.

