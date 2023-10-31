See Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Incredible Halloween Costume With Sons Gunner and Ryker

Watch : Heidi & Spencer Pratt Talk Taylor Swift, Babies & A Possible New Show

Honey, where's my super suit?

From the looks of it, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt had them. After all, the Hills couple were dressed as the Incredibles alongside their sons Gunner, 6, and Ryker, 11 months, on Halloween.

Clad in the superheroes' iconic red-and-black outfits—no capes, of course—the family looked ready to save the day as they prepared to go trick-or-treating around their Los Angeles neighborhood.

The spooky holiday comes just weeks after Heidi, 37, and Spencer, 40, rang in Gunner's sixth birthday with another dress-up party. As seen in photos shared on Oct. 2, the pair's oldest son was decked out in Pikachu merch—including an adorable hat and graphic tee—as he celebrated his special milestone at his Pokémon-themed bash at the park.

The outdoor blowout was complete with an Ash Ketchum entertainer and a large Pikachu pinata.

"Happy 6th birthday @gunnerpratt," Heidi captioned the pictures on Instagram. "Time is flying by."