Jana Kramer Claps Back at Rumors Her Pregnancy Is Fake

In an E! News exclusive interview, pregnant Jana Kramer clapped back at those suggesting she’s "wearing a fake belly" as she prepares to welcome her first baby with fiancé Allan Russell.

Jana Kramer Claps Back at Fake Pregnancy Rumors

Jana Kramer can't wait for the next chapter in her motherhood journey.

But as she awaits the arrival of her third baby—her first with fiancé Allan Russell—the One Tree Hill alum revealed she's found it "funny" to see bogus claims on the internet suggesting she is faking her pregnancy. 

"There's these people out there saying that I'm wearing a fake belly," Jana told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview about her new memoir, The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space of Good Things to Come. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, you guys are crazy!'"

Sharing that she's got "a couple of more weeks left" in her pregnancy, during which Jana experienced severe nausea and a bacterial infection in her kidneys, the 39-year-old joked, "I cannot wait to get this baby out of me."

However, she understands why her baby news have raised some eyebrows. In less than a year, Jana—who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—went from what she described as a "loving-myself journey" of "hanging with my girls and not being in a relationship" to getting engaged and expanding her family.

Jana Kramer: The Biggest Bombshells From The Next Chapter

"To the public, it's like, 'Well, here she goes again: Repeating the same pattern, moving really fast and getting married," she acknowledged, before explaining how Allan is "the only person I've truly wanted to walk down the aisle to."

The country singer continued, "I'm so excited to spend my life with him because he's just an incredible man. He's so respectful and loves me."

 

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

And the thought of having more kids never crossed Jana's mind until she met the Scottish soccer player, who proposed after just six-and-a-half months of dating

"I had been telling people, 'No, I don't want another baby,'" she recalled of the days prior to their relationship. "With him, the thought of creating something with him and having this family felt so right."

According to the "Why Ya Wanna" artist, she got pregnant in one month after they decided to start trying for a baby. The two found out about Jana's pregnancy on March 26, a day before they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

"It's been an incredible journey," she said. "He's been so supportive."

Instagram

Jana also praised Allan for being very understanding amid the release of her book The Next Chapter, which detailed the aftermath of her April 2021 divorce from Mike.

"He knows I have a past. He knows it all," she added. "He's like, 'I see who you are today and that's all I care about.'"

The Next Chapter is out now.

Jana's sweetest family moments with her kids.

Instagram

Pregnant Mama

Jana Kramer gushed in September 2023, "Grateful heart with a growing belly."

Instagram

Michigan Memories

Jana posed for a family portait with Allan Russell and kids Jolie and Jace in August 2023, writing, "Family fun in Michigan."

Instagram

Fourth of July Festivities

"That’s a wrap on another 4th of July family trip," Jana wrote in 2023. "Core memories made."

Instagram

Michigander Crew

The family celebrated the holiday in The Great Lakes State.

Instagram

Scary Season

"You’ve got a friend in us," the star wrote while channeling Toy Story for Halloween 2022. "Love, little Bo Peep, buzz, Jessie and Woody."

Instagram

First Day of School

Jolie started second grade in 2023, sharing that she wants to be an actress and singer like her mom.

Instagram

Not So Stoked

"Someone is excited for their first day of school and someone is not," Jana joked. "2nd grade and the last year of preschool here they come!"

Instagram

Feeling Jolly

"Celebrated Christmas morning with the kiddos today," she wrote on Dec. 26, 2022. "It was still the same joy even on a different day…and it even snowed just like a true Christmas Day. Pure magic. Thanks to the mommas who told me about this idea." But not all was festive, as she noted, "And a big Shoutout to the grinch for leaving me the flu in my stocking and an ear infection for Jace."

Instagram

Happy New Year!

Jana was feeling "blessed" on New Year's Eve 2022. "Happy New Years from me and my babies!" she wrote.

Instagram

Anchors Up!

Jana and Jolie had a mother-daughter boating trip in July 2023.

Instagram

Sister-To-Be

The actress captioned the shot, "Best mommy daughter time."

Instagram

"Momma Daughter Time"

The "I Got the Boy" singer gave a glimpse into "life lately" in June 2023, featuring Jolie enjoying a sweet summer treat.

Instagram

Brotherhood

Her son Jace was all smiles after removing his Spider-Man face paint while bearing a "Brotherhood" T-shirt.

