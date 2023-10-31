Jana Kramer Claps Back at Rumors Her Pregnancy Is Fake

Jana Kramer can't wait for the next chapter in her motherhood journey.
But as she awaits the arrival of her third baby—her first with fiancé Allan Russell—the One Tree Hill alum revealed she's found it "funny" to see bogus claims on the internet suggesting she is faking her pregnancy.
"There's these people out there saying that I'm wearing a fake belly," Jana told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview about her new memoir, The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space of Good Things to Come. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, you guys are crazy!'"
Sharing that she's got "a couple of more weeks left" in her pregnancy, during which Jana experienced severe nausea and a bacterial infection in her kidneys, the 39-year-old joked, "I cannot wait to get this baby out of me."
However, she understands why her baby news have raised some eyebrows. In less than a year, Jana—who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—went from what she described as a "loving-myself journey" of "hanging with my girls and not being in a relationship" to getting engaged and expanding her family.
"To the public, it's like, 'Well, here she goes again: Repeating the same pattern, moving really fast and getting married," she acknowledged, before explaining how Allan is "the only person I've truly wanted to walk down the aisle to."
The country singer continued, "I'm so excited to spend my life with him because he's just an incredible man. He's so respectful and loves me."
And the thought of having more kids never crossed Jana's mind until she met the Scottish soccer player, who proposed after just six-and-a-half months of dating.
"I had been telling people, 'No, I don't want another baby,'" she recalled of the days prior to their relationship. "With him, the thought of creating something with him and having this family felt so right."
According to the "Why Ya Wanna" artist, she got pregnant in one month after they decided to start trying for a baby. The two found out about Jana's pregnancy on March 26, a day before they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
"It's been an incredible journey," she said. "He's been so supportive."
Jana also praised Allan for being very understanding amid the release of her book The Next Chapter, which detailed the aftermath of her April 2021 divorce from Mike.
"He knows I have a past. He knows it all," she added. "He's like, 'I see who you are today and that's all I care about.'"
The Next Chapter is out now.
