Jana Kramer Claps Back at Rumors Her Pregnancy Is Fake

Watch : Jana Kramer Claps Back at Fake Pregnancy Rumors

Jana Kramer can't wait for the next chapter in her motherhood journey.

But as she awaits the arrival of her third baby—her first with fiancé Allan Russell—the One Tree Hill alum revealed she's found it "funny" to see bogus claims on the internet suggesting she is faking her pregnancy.

"There's these people out there saying that I'm wearing a fake belly," Jana told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview about her new memoir, The Next Chapter: Making Peace with Hard Memories, Finding Hope All Around Me, and Clearing Space of Good Things to Come. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, you guys are crazy!'"

Sharing that she's got "a couple of more weeks left" in her pregnancy, during which Jana experienced severe nausea and a bacterial infection in her kidneys, the 39-year-old joked, "I cannot wait to get this baby out of me."

However, she understands why her baby news have raised some eyebrows. In less than a year, Jana—who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—went from what she described as a "loving-myself journey" of "hanging with my girls and not being in a relationship" to getting engaged and expanding her family.