Why Denise Richards Doesn't Want Daughter Sami Sheen to Get a Boob Job

Denise Richards has an important piece of beauty advice to get off her chest.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently revealed that after her own experience with breast augmentation surgery, she's trying to dissuade her 19-year-old daughter Sami Sheen from getting a boob job.
"I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites," Denise explained to Bustle in an interview published Oct. 31. "I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done."
But, as the 52-year-old noted, you don't know how it will affect your body later in life. In fact, that's partly why Denise is planning remove hers.
"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," said the Wild Things actress, who shares Sami with ex Charlie Sheen. "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!"
As for why Sami wants to enhance her chest? Well, the OnlyFans model admitted she was influenced by her mom.
"I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom,'" the teen told Bustle. "All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, 'OK, when's it my turn?' I would always stuff my bra with socks and stuff."
Just last month, Sami opened up about wanting a boob job but explained that she first needed to stop vaping.
"So I've never spoken about this on social media for good reason," she said in a Sept. 18 TikTok, "because I like to keep my life private and people are very judgmental and already think I'm a f--king loser, but I think I should talk about this because there are a lot of people who are struggling in my exact situation right now."
To her, getting plastic surgery would ultimately help her prioritize her health after five years of vaping. As she put it, "I think me getting my boobs done is honestly going to save my life because it's forcing me to quit this."
