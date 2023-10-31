Why Denise Richards Doesn't Want Daughter Sami Sheen to Get a Boob Job

Watch : Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Clarifies Her "Sex Worker" Job

Denise Richards has an important piece of beauty advice to get off her chest.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum recently revealed that after her own experience with breast augmentation surgery, she's trying to dissuade her 19-year-old daughter Sami Sheen from getting a boob job.

"I was made fun of as a teenager [because my boobs] were mosquito bites," Denise explained to Bustle in an interview published Oct. 31. "I got them done at the same age Sami is wanting to get them done."

But, as the 52-year-old noted, you don't know how it will affect your body later in life. In fact, that's partly why Denise is planning remove hers.

"I'm trying to talk her out of it because, and the reason why I'm getting them out, is I didn't know how toxic [they are] when I was 19," said the Wild Things actress, who shares Sami with ex Charlie Sheen. "And it's not an easy surgery. It's painful!"