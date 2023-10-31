North West Proves She's Following in Parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Footsteps in Rare Interview

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates "Best Friend" North West's 10th Birthday

North West has hopes to touch the sky—and she's taking a page out of her parents' book to do it.

In a rare interview, the 10-year-old shared just how much her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West inspire her, especially on a creative level.

For instance, North revealed her current favorite song is Kanye's "Through the Wire." And she's also inherited her dad's love for music, telling i-D in an interview published Oct. 31, "Yeah, I like singing. Performing is my favorite."

And when it comes to fashion inspo, she doesn't have to look far either. In response to being asked what item of clothing she wants that she doesn't currently have, North answered, "My mom's clothes and my dad's clothes, if they fit me."

For North—who is the oldest of Kim and Kanye's four children—her life in three words right now is "blessed, awesome, cool." And she has big ideas for the future ahead.