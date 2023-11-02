11 Essentials To Make It Feel Like Fall, No Matter Where You Live

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Oh, autumn. We bust out plaid patterns, swap sneakers for black ankle boots, and make plans for the holidays. We shop for Scorpio season gifts and maybe even add new fall jackets to our rotations.

But, wait, what if we don't need jackets? What about the many, many people who spend the season traditionally associated with crisp and breezy weather.....very, very warm instead?

After all, there are just as many stylish autumn enthusiasts whose weather is too nice for pumpkin spice as there are people who get to bust out their favorite cardigans each year.

If you fall in the former category, this one's for you. These are the 11 essentials you need to make it feel like fall, even if it really doesn't feel like fall. So whether you're considering a fake snow machine or rely on a televised fireplace to get the vibes rolling, there's something in here for you.