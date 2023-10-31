Meet the Country Music Icon Named The Voice's Season 24 Mega Mentor

Following Reba McEntire joining The Voice, fellow country queen Wynonna Judd is set to appear on season 24 of the NBC singing competition series as the new mega mentor.

Reba McEntire isn't the only country music queen saying howdy to The Voice.

Legendary singer Wynonna Judd is set to join the singing competition series as the season 24 mega mentor, NBC announced Oct. 31.

The Grammy winner will accompany coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and McEntire to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds ahead of the three-way Knockouts beginning Nov. 6. And according to a new promo, Judd has some unique—and hilarious—tips for the competitors.

"Squeeze your butt," the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee tells one hopeful during rehearsals. "I do that when I hit high notes."

A surprised Legend responds, "We're getting gems over here!"

Judd's addition to the show follows fellow country icon McEntire joining the series to replace longtime Voice coach Blake Shelton, who exited earlier this year after a whopping 23 seasons. And as the most-winning coach in the competition's 12-year history with nine champs under his belt, the "God's Country" singer had full confidence in his successor.

"I'm excited about Reba coming on board," Shelton exclusively told E! News in May. "It's kind of meant to be I think. From the versions of the story that I've heard, she was the original coach that they wanted here on The Voice to be the country representation. So, now that I've had my run, for her to finally get the job that she was meant to have to begin with, it will be fun."

Jim Wright

"I can't imagine what it's going to be like for those kids to get a chance to work with Reba," he added. "She's one of my heroes, she's an icon."

Meanwhile, the Reba star isn't afraid of going head-to-head with Legend, Stefani and season 23 winning coach Horan.

"I'm not really worried about the competition," she told E! ahead of the premiere. "I'll give them some tips every once and a while that will help them, but I'll be easy on them."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays 9 p.m. on NBC.

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 15, SandyRedd

SandyRedd was a stand out last season, with her signature long curly hair. She had a voice that rivaled Janis Joplin and was championed by both of her former coaches, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. Sadly, SandyRedd was eliminated during the live shows.

But, the former contestant hasn't stopped singing! She has been touring around the U.S, with her latest appearance being at The Peppermint Club for a Pre-Grammy soiree.

Tyler Golden/NBC
Season 14, Kyla Jade

Kyla Jade was one of the standout on Blake Shelton's team, and ended up in third place. Since her elimination, the soul singer has been busy.

She released a Christmas album last December, and has been performing everywhere—from City Winery in Nashville to the Apollo Theater in Harlem. And, she is even set to perform at the 24th Annual Trumpet Awards.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 13, Noah Mac

Noah Mac turned heads and Black Shelton's chair during the Blind Auditions, only to end up on Jennifer Hudson's team, when he was eliminated during the live shows.

Now, the Dublin teenager is finishing up high school. He recently released his latest single "Eyes for Us," and his debut album is expected to drop soon.

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 12, Stephanie Rice

Stephanie Rice gave a memorable rendition of Taylor Swift's "Safe and Sound" but that didn't stop her from being eliminated in the live rounds. She had started off on Team Gwen Stefani, before ending up on Team Alicia Keys in the final rounds. 

Today, the singer-songwriter is still making music. She just released the lyric video for her new single Pages

"[Pages] is an anti-oppression song," she said. "I can only write my story and this is mine. I felt my whole life from reading a few lines in a book would make me go to hell for who I loved. It was ingrained in me as a kid."

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 11, Jason Warrior

Jason Warrior sang a cover of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain" in a way that gave audience chills. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to keep the singer, who was eliminated in the live playoffs. Warrior was on both Team Adam Levine and Team Alicia Keys, before he ended up being saved by Team Blake Shelton.

But no worries, the singer has not stopped making music. He released his latest single, "Walking With You" in early February and plans to embark on a tour later this year.  

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 10, Mary Sarah

Blake Shelton couldn't help but turn his chair when he heard Mary Sarah sing a stunning rendition of "Where the Boys Are." Sadly, the country singer was eliminated during the live shows.

Since then, Sarah has been busy. She released a single, "Just Go With It," early last year and then released a Christmas album last December. She also recently revealed that she has nearly 500,000 listeners on Spotify in 62 different countries.

NBC
Season 9, Amy Vachal

Amy Vachal was known for stripping down song of pop music's biggest hits, including NYSNC's hit "Bye, Bye, Bye," and Drake's "Hotline Bling." Starting off on Team Pharrell Williams, she was saved by Adam Levine, but was eliminated during the live shows.

Since then, she has released a single and even appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during the segment "Battle Of The Instant Songwriters."

NBC
Season 8, Koryn Hawthone & Meghan Lindsey

This season was full of powerhouse vocalists. Two standouts were country singer Meghan Linsey and gospel singer Koryn HawthorneLinsey, although she started off on Team Pharrell, ended her run on Team Blake, while, Hawthorne remained on Team Pharrell throughout her time on the show.

Since their eliminations, Linsey has been releasing music and touring around the country. Hawthorne went on to sign with RCA Inspiration, and released her debut album Unstoppable which earned her a Grammy nomination.

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 7, Matt McAndrew

Matt McAndrew gave a beautiful performance of Christina Perry's "A Thousand Years," which earned him a spot on Team Adam. The runner-up that season, had signed with Republic Records before announcing their split in early 2016.

Since then, he released an EP Rush in Slowly and his latest single, "Game Over," in September of last year. Recently, he has been touring around the world, having recently performed in Prague, Vienna, Milan and Paris.   

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 6, Sisaundra Lewis

With a blind audition that has over 1 million views on YouTube, Sisaundra Lewis gave a stunning performance of Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way," in a performance that turned all four judges' chairs. After choosing Team Blake, she was sent home in a shocking elimination home during the live rounds.

Since then, she has still been releasing music, and the host of her own talk show, AFRO.  

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 5, Cole Vosbury

Cole Vosbury was on Team Blake when he had been eliminated during the live shows. The country-singer gave memorable performances of "Let It Go," and "Movin' On Up."

Since then, he has paired up with fellow The Voice alumna Amanda June, and created The Lovers. The duo has been releasing music together and touring around the country.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 4, Mary Miranda

A video of Mary Miranda singing Selena's "Como la Flor" has over 4 million views on YouTube. The singer, who was born and raised in Havana, turned three out of four chairs, eventually joining Team Shakira, where she was eliminated during the knockout rounds.

Now, the singer seems to be taking a break from singing, as she enjoys being a mother. 

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 3, Melanie Martinez

A name you might be familiar with, singer Melanie Martinez got her big break on The Voice and was a stand out on Team Adam. Sadly, she was eliminated during the live shows.

But since then, she has gone on to sign with Atlantic Records, where her debut album Cry Baby went on to be certified platinum!

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Season 2, RaeLynn

RaeLynn gave a beautiful performance of The Band Perry's "If I Die Young." The country singer was one of the best performers on Team Blake but was sadly eliminated during the live shows.

Since then, she has been touring, recently opening for Grammy winner Maren Morris for her Girl: The World Tour. RaeLynn also just released her single "Rowdy," in early 2019. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Season 1, Nakia

Nakia was a stand out on Team CeeLo Green, but was sent home during the live shows. For his blind audition he gave a bluesy rendition of Green's Forget You, and continued throughout the season with powerhouse performances of the songs "Sex on Fire" and Adam Lambert's "Whataya Want from Me." 

Today, the blues singer is touring around the country, and just released his highly anticipated album Blues Grifter.

