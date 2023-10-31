Meet the Country Music Icon Named The Voice's Season 24 Mega Mentor

Reba McEntire isn't the only country music queen saying howdy to The Voice.
Legendary singer Wynonna Judd is set to join the singing competition series as the season 24 mega mentor, NBC announced Oct. 31.
The Grammy winner will accompany coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and McEntire to mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds ahead of the three-way Knockouts beginning Nov. 6. And according to a new promo, Judd has some unique—and hilarious—tips for the competitors.
"Squeeze your butt," the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee tells one hopeful during rehearsals. "I do that when I hit high notes."
A surprised Legend responds, "We're getting gems over here!"
Judd's addition to the show follows fellow country icon McEntire joining the series to replace longtime Voice coach Blake Shelton, who exited earlier this year after a whopping 23 seasons. And as the most-winning coach in the competition's 12-year history with nine champs under his belt, the "God's Country" singer had full confidence in his successor.
"I'm excited about Reba coming on board," Shelton exclusively told E! News in May. "It's kind of meant to be I think. From the versions of the story that I've heard, she was the original coach that they wanted here on The Voice to be the country representation. So, now that I've had my run, for her to finally get the job that she was meant to have to begin with, it will be fun."
"I can't imagine what it's going to be like for those kids to get a chance to work with Reba," he added. "She's one of my heroes, she's an icon."
Meanwhile, the Reba star isn't afraid of going head-to-head with Legend, Stefani and season 23 winning coach Horan.
"I'm not really worried about the competition," she told E! ahead of the premiere. "I'll give them some tips every once and a while that will help them, but I'll be easy on them."
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)