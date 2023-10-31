Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon Win Halloween With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Costumes

YouTuber Trisha Paytas and husband Moses Hacmon scored a touchdown with their Halloween costumes this year. Keep scrolling for a look at their Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce-inspired looks.

By Jess Cohen Oct 31, 2023 6:00 PMTags
Taylor SwiftHalloweenCouplesCelebritiesTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce With No. 87 Bracelet

You'll be enchanted to see Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon's Halloween costumes. And we bet Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be too.

That's because the YouTuber and her husband dressed up as the Grammy winner and her NFL boyfriend for the holiday, even recreating one of the duo's recent game day looks.

"Home is where the heart is," Trisha captioned photos of their #Tayvis ensembles, "but God I love the football team."

This year, Taylor and Travis have been a favorite Halloween costume choice for many, given their budding romance has captured the hearts of fans around the world.

And social media users couldn't help but agree with the choice, with one person commenting, "Trisha wins Halloween yet again." Another added, "These are literally the same pictures what." Meanwhile, a third user may have summed it up best, writing, "I literally thought it was taylor and travis."

The couple pulled off their wildest dreams for the festive holiday by recreating the ensembles Taylor and Travis wore after the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22.

photos
Taylor Swift's NFL Game Style

But Trisha and Moses aren't the only pair to score big this year.

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

2

Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence on Health Battle

3

Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Speaks Out on His Death

To see how more couples are dressing up for Halloween this year, keep reading...

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

The couple channeled Bamm-Bamm and Pebbles Flintstone at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party on Oct. 28 in Los Angeles.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

The spouses' costumes really took off, as they were dressed as a flight attendant and pilot at the Casamigos Halloween party.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The twin flames kicked off Halloweekend with Kill Bill inspired 'fits at the Oct. 27 party.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The singer and actress duo then transformed into Anime character Ryuk and his forbidden fruit at Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's spooky celebration Oct. 28.

TikTok

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon

The internet star and her husband proved they're end game by going as another famous couple: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler

No tricks, just treats: The couple went artsy as Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Summer lovin' had Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford a blast at the Casamingos party, where they were truly Grease lightnin'.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

"Once Upon A Hulaween 2023," the Live! hosts captioned their intricate, coordinated looks inspired by Día de los Muertos.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

The couple were Depp in the world of Tim Burton, dressing as Edward Scissorhands and Kim from the 1990 film.

Instagram

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso

It's game over for the other couples, as the Riverdale actress and her boyfriend matched as Mario and Luigi.

Instagram

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko

The Bachelor Nation member and singer looked magical as Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

The Bachelor Nation star went as a Boston Bruins hockey player while the Modern Family star cheered him on.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber

The model and her husband channeled Scarface at the Casamigos bash.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke

Yeehaw! The pair were rocking their retro couple's costumes at Casamigos' festivities.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

2

Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence on Health Battle

3

Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Speaks Out on His Death

4

Travis Barker Confirms Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Due Date

5
Breaking

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged After 2 Years