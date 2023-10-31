Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon Win Halloween With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Costumes

Watch : Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce With No. 87 Bracelet

You'll be enchanted to see Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon's Halloween costumes. And we bet Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be too.

That's because the YouTuber and her husband dressed up as the Grammy winner and her NFL boyfriend for the holiday, even recreating one of the duo's recent game day looks.

"Home is where the heart is," Trisha captioned photos of their #Tayvis ensembles, "but God I love the football team."

This year, Taylor and Travis have been a favorite Halloween costume choice for many, given their budding romance has captured the hearts of fans around the world.

And social media users couldn't help but agree with the choice, with one person commenting, "Trisha wins Halloween yet again." Another added, "These are literally the same pictures what." Meanwhile, a third user may have summed it up best, writing, "I literally thought it was taylor and travis."

The couple pulled off their wildest dreams for the festive holiday by recreating the ensembles Taylor and Travis wore after the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 22.