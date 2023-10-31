SPANX Flash Sale: Get Ready for Holiday Party Season and Save up to 68% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Halloween is officially over at midnight, and while we've had a ball this spooky season, we also can't wait to start filling our homes with the scent of freshly baked cinammon buns, the warmth of a crackling fireplace, and the feeling of anticipation from seeing all those pretty, wrapped presents under the Christmas tree. Above all, what makes this time of year so wonderful is the food. The winter holidays are filled with decadent desserts, savory roasts, and rich, creamy drinks that warm our soul and create some of the coziest memories with our loved ones. After all, they do say food has the power to bring people closer together, from chatting over drinks at a holiday party to sitting down for a Thanksgiving family feast (after snacking on finger food all day while watching football — also a bonding moment).

With all the food and socializing that the winter season brings, it's more important than ever to have a wardrobe that's both comfortable and stylish to the max. It's often a difficult, fine line to walk, but before you start frantically ransacking your closet, we've taken it upon ourselves as your fashion BFFs to tackle this challenge so you don't have to. Lo and behold, SPANX is currently having a flash sale at Nordstrom Rack, with savings up to 68% off on top-rated shapewear, pants, leggings, and so much more. Each of these items works to sculpt and support your silhouette, and most of them are designed to also function as clothing for both everyday and special occasions. But that's not all; these products have also been marked down to the point where it's almost too good to be true (it's not, thankfully). We've compiled the best finds from this flash sale event, from $58 mid-thigh-shaping shorts that are now $18.73 to an $84 ribbed crewneck that's currently $34.97.

Considering how amazing these deals are, it's unfortunately no surprise that they've been going unbelievably fast. So hurry and grab your shopping cart before it's too late; your future self will sincerely thank you for your fashion service.