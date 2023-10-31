Your Jaw Will Hit the Ground Over Noah Cyrus' Rapunzel-Length Hair

Noah Cyrus made a dramatic entrance at GLSEN's Rise Up LA event with extremely long hair, as she sported a textured bubble ponytail that touched the floor.

Noah Cyrus is giving Rapunzel a run for her money with her latest look.

The "July" singer recently turned heads after donning the most dramatic floor-length hair to GLSEN's Rise Up LA benefit in Los Angeles. While Noah may have skipped out on a Halloween 2023 costume for the Oct. 28 event, she certainly pulled out all the stops.

In fact, the 23-year-old's extra-long locks were most certainly the mane focus as she sported a textured bubble ponytail, in which at least half a dozen elastics were wrapped around her hair and slightly tugged out, creating wispy spheres. Keeping the attention on her tresses, Noah opted for barley-there makeup. 

However, the "Again" artist's eye-catching 'do wasn't the only element to her look worth noting.

In true Noah fashion, she upped the ante with her ensemble by freeing the nipple yet again in another sheer long-sleeve dress. The baby blue design featured voluminous bell sleeves, a hooped hemline and body-clinging fabric.

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2023

Of course, this isn't the first time Noah has left little to the imagination with her fashion choices.

Earlier this year, she freed the nipple during Paris Fashion Week in January, wearing a black chest-baring gown by Stéphane Rolland. At the time, the daring ensemble featured a plunging neckline that swooped just above her belly button and included a large chain-link attachment that barely covered her breasts.

If anything, Noah's outfit looked like something out of Morticia Addams' macabre closet.

The singer isn't the only celebrity to channel spooky season through her wardrobe. Keep reading to see how stars celebrated Halloween 2023.

Rosalía

The "La Fama” singer recreated Björk’s infamous swan dress for her Halloween look.

Kendall Jenner

The model was one half of "Sugar & Spice" with her little sister Kylie.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie went Scary Spice for her part of her "Sugar & Spice" costume with Kendall.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The Live With Kelly and Mark hosts embraced Dia De Los Muertos styles at a Halloween party.

Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso

That's amore! Camila and her boyfriend shared a kiss as Nintendo's Mario and Luigi.

Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon

The influencer's love story naturally included a nod to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending a Chiefs football game.

Halsey

The singer brought one of her songs to life, sharing on Instagram that she was inspired by the lyrics of 2021's "The Lighthouse." 

Kendall Jenner 

Chord Overstreet & Glen Powell

The actors appear at the annual Casamigos Halloween party.

Lauren Conrad

Rachel Lindsay

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Jodi Turner-Smith

Jenna Dewan & Steve Kazee

Rande Gerber & Cindy Crawford

Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman, Kelly Sawyer Patricof & Jessica Alba

Justin Bieber & Presley Gerber

Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler

Robin Thicke & April Love Geary

Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

Tyga

Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan & Chrishell Stause

Jason Oppenheim & Brett Oppenheim

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder recreates her sister Kim Kardashian's iconic Met Gala 2013 maternity style.

Khloe Kardashian & Tatum Thompson

The Kardashians star and her son made major moo-ves dressed as cows at a pumpkin-carving bash.

Hailey Bieber

The model vamped it up for a Halloween dinner party.

Kelsea Ballerini

The "Penthouse" singer went as Barbie from the Barbie movie for The Original Donut Shop's Halloween party Oct. 25.

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple was magical as Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda.

Heather Morris

The Glee star went as a Hufflepuff student from Harry Potter to her son's school dress-up day.

