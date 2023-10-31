Your Jaw Will Hit the Ground Over Noah Cyrus' Rapunzel-Length Hair

Watch : Noah Cyrus Is Engaged to Boyfriend Pinkus

Noah Cyrus is giving Rapunzel a run for her money with her latest look.

The "July" singer recently turned heads after donning the most dramatic floor-length hair to GLSEN's Rise Up LA benefit in Los Angeles. While Noah may have skipped out on a Halloween 2023 costume for the Oct. 28 event, she certainly pulled out all the stops.

In fact, the 23-year-old's extra-long locks were most certainly the mane focus as she sported a textured bubble ponytail, in which at least half a dozen elastics were wrapped around her hair and slightly tugged out, creating wispy spheres. Keeping the attention on her tresses, Noah opted for barley-there makeup.

However, the "Again" artist's eye-catching 'do wasn't the only element to her look worth noting.

In true Noah fashion, she upped the ante with her ensemble by freeing the nipple yet again in another sheer long-sleeve dress. The baby blue design featured voluminous bell sleeves, a hooped hemline and body-clinging fabric.