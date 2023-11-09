An Iconic Real Housewives Star Is Revealed on The Masked Singer

You can always count on this Bravolebrity to put on a good show.
One of the most iconic stars in Real Housewives history was sent home on The Masked Singer's Nov. 8 episode following her One Hit Wonders night performance.
During the episode many clues were given about the true identity of the famous face behind the flower costume.
"My life has been part fairytale, part soap opera and part comedy of errors—emphasis on the comedy," she teased. "My love for the stage stems from my childhood. I grew up in a large family and had to compete for attention, which led to my love of performing where I got all the attention I craved."
Surrounded by hints including the Statue of Liberty and Count Dracula, Hibiscus continued, "I was a total late-bloomer who, after a hospital stint, became a sexy flower in the big city. I was approached in a cafe being told I looked like Sharon Stone. From there, I hobnobbed with royalty."
But after a sexy performance of "It's Raining Men" by The Weather Girls, Hibiscus landed in the bottom with Anteater and was ultimately eliminated from the competition.
As for the judges' suspicions, Ken Jeong guessed Kim Cattrall, Robin Thicke picked Janice Dickinson and Nicole Scherzinger chose Hannah Waddingham. However, only Jenny McCarthy guessed correctly by identifying the one and only Countess Luann de Lesepps.
"I had the best time," The Real Housewives of New York City alum said, before praising Jenny with her correct guess. "She got it from the beginning."
As a part of her final bow, Luann also performed her 2010 single "Money Can't Buy You Class," adding to the crowd, "I'll see you all at my cabaret shows!"
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
