An Iconic Real Housewives Star Is Revealed on The Masked Singer

Watch : Luann de Lesseps Teases "Scary Island Part 2" on "Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4

You can always count on this Bravolebrity to put on a good show.

One of the most iconic stars in Real Housewives history was sent home on The Masked Singer's Nov. 8 episode following her One Hit Wonders night performance.

During the episode many clues were given about the true identity of the famous face behind the flower costume.

"My life has been part fairytale, part soap opera and part comedy of errors—emphasis on the comedy," she teased. "My love for the stage stems from my childhood. I grew up in a large family and had to compete for attention, which led to my love of performing where I got all the attention I craved."

Surrounded by hints including the Statue of Liberty and Count Dracula, Hibiscus continued, "I was a total late-bloomer who, after a hospital stint, became a sexy flower in the big city. I was approached in a cafe being told I looked like Sharon Stone. From there, I hobnobbed with royalty."