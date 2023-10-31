Adam Johnson Tragedy: Authorities Investigating Ice Hockey Player's Death

Watch : Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dead After "Freak Accident"

Detectives are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of Adam Johnson.

The American ice hockey forward—who played for the British professional club Nottingham Panthers—died following a "freak accident" during an Oct. 28 game against the Sheffield Steelers, his team announced. According to footage that has surfaced of the incident, the 29-year-old suffered an injury to his neck after a collision with a player on the opposing team.

As Johnson's loved ones continue to mourn his death, authorities have confirmed they've launched an investigation into the incident.

"Since Saturday, detectives have been carrying out a range of enquiries including reviewing footage, talking to witnesses and seeking the advice and support of highly specialized experts to seek to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened," South Yorkshire Police said in an Oct. 31 statement. "We have also been working closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our investigation."