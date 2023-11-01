Exclusive

Where Dorit Kemsley's Marriage Really Stands After Slamming Divorce Rumors

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley shared an exclusive update on her and husband PK's relationship after denying rumors they are breaking up amid marriage troubles.

Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley are in it for the long haul.

Nearly one week after shooting down divorce rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is sharing an update on how she and her husband of eight years are working through their relationship issues.

"PK and I are committed to continuously working on our marriage," Dorit exclusively told E! News. "We have made it to the other side where we're good and we both want to keep working on our marriage. I wouldn't say that we are without our challenges, but I think that when you're committed to working on things and making the changes necessary and listening to one another, that your relationship takes a turn for the better and that's definitely the place that we're in right now."

As for where the couple's troubles stem from, the Bravo star noted her terrifying 2021 home invasion put a spotlight on cracks in their communication.

"Post home invasion, definitely even small little issues seem a lot bigger," the 47-year-old explained. "The post-trauma, it did a lot of things to me things that I didn't expect. It definitely took a toll and it took a toll on all aspects of my life and my marriage. PK travels for work—he works all over the world—and he was traveling a lot and in a time where I needed him the most, he was gone the most."

"It was really the first time in the 13 years that we've been together that, for the first time, I felt more disconnected from him," Dorit continued. "Anytime that you're disconnected in a marriage, there is room for improvement."

And since then, the reality stars have put in the work. As for why she and PK—who share kids Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7—decided to publicly address speculation they were breaking up

"We've had our struggles, but the recent rumors of us divorcing and separated, it was important that we put out a statement straight away," she explained, "because these types of stories, they have a way of running away with themselves. We just wanted to shut it down."

Fans will see Dorit get even more candid about her and PK's issues on season 13 of RHOBH.

"It was really important for me in this season to be very honest and vulnerable and open about it," she shared. "Being able to talk about it on the show, it almost helps. There's no point in trying to hide things."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to learn more about season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Cast

In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group. When Dorit enlists a spiritual guru to help them find their way back, the ladies confront their issues head on and begin to mend hurt feelings. Grappling with the demands of family life and growing businesses, however, they quickly realize all might not be what it seems in the picturesque 90210.

Bravo

Erika Jayne

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off.

Bravo

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Bravo

Sutton Stracke

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

Bravo

Annemarie Wiley

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

Bravo

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage. 

Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

