Where Dorit Kemsley's Marriage Really Stands After Slamming Divorce Rumors

Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley are in it for the long haul.
Nearly one week after shooting down divorce rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is sharing an update on how she and her husband of eight years are working through their relationship issues.
"PK and I are committed to continuously working on our marriage," Dorit exclusively told E! News. "We have made it to the other side where we're good and we both want to keep working on our marriage. I wouldn't say that we are without our challenges, but I think that when you're committed to working on things and making the changes necessary and listening to one another, that your relationship takes a turn for the better and that's definitely the place that we're in right now."
As for where the couple's troubles stem from, the Bravo star noted her terrifying 2021 home invasion put a spotlight on cracks in their communication.
"Post home invasion, definitely even small little issues seem a lot bigger," the 47-year-old explained. "The post-trauma, it did a lot of things to me things that I didn't expect. It definitely took a toll and it took a toll on all aspects of my life and my marriage. PK travels for work—he works all over the world—and he was traveling a lot and in a time where I needed him the most, he was gone the most."
"It was really the first time in the 13 years that we've been together that, for the first time, I felt more disconnected from him," Dorit continued. "Anytime that you're disconnected in a marriage, there is room for improvement."
And since then, the reality stars have put in the work. As for why she and PK—who share kids Jagger, 9, and Phoenix, 7—decided to publicly address speculation they were breaking up?
"We've had our struggles, but the recent rumors of us divorcing and separated, it was important that we put out a statement straight away," she explained, "because these types of stories, they have a way of running away with themselves. We just wanted to shut it down."
Fans will see Dorit get even more candid about her and PK's issues on season 13 of RHOBH.
"It was really important for me in this season to be very honest and vulnerable and open about it," she shared. "Being able to talk about it on the show, it almost helps. There's no point in trying to hide things."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to learn more about season 13.
