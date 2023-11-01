Where Dorit Kemsley's Marriage Really Stands After Slamming Divorce Rumors

Watch : Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence on PK Divorce Rumors

Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley are in it for the long haul.

Nearly one week after shooting down divorce rumors, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is sharing an update on how she and her husband of eight years are working through their relationship issues.

"PK and I are committed to continuously working on our marriage," Dorit exclusively told E! News. "We have made it to the other side where we're good and we both want to keep working on our marriage. I wouldn't say that we are without our challenges, but I think that when you're committed to working on things and making the changes necessary and listening to one another, that your relationship takes a turn for the better and that's definitely the place that we're in right now."

As for where the couple's troubles stem from, the Bravo star noted her terrifying 2021 home invasion put a spotlight on cracks in their communication.