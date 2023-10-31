Travis Barker Confirms Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Due Date Is Way Sooner Than You Think

After Travis Barker revealed the name of his and pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy, the Blink-182 drummer confirmed when their son is expected to arrive.

Travis Barker is keeping fans up to date on Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy.

In fact, the Blink-182 drummer just revealed when his wife is expected to give birth to their son.

"It's either Halloween," he said of Kourtney's due date while on the One Life One Chance podcast, "or like the first week of November."

During his chat with host Toby Morse, Travis also revealed they plan to name their baby boy Rocky.

The 47-year-old even joked about their son's "hard" name, saying Rocky is "gonna come out of my wife's vagina doing front kicks and pushups."

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Travis previously shared his interest in the moniker back in July.

"I like Rocky Thirteen," he told daughter Alabama Barker during a chat for Complex's "GOAT Talk" video series. "That's this name that's been going through my head lately."

As for the inspiration behind the name, Travis went on to share, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Shower

And Kourtney agrees, considering they've settled on the name for their first child together. Rocky will join Travis' kids Alabama, 17, Landon Barker, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24—who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—along with Kourtney's kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, who she co-parents with her ex, Scott Disick.

The growing family has even expressed their excitement over their soon-to-be baby brother.

"I just think having another family member is always awesome," Alabama told E! News during September's BeautyCon Los Angeles event. "Getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"

To see Kourtney and Travis' sweetest family moments, keep reading...

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

