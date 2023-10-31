As If We Weren’t Going to Show You Kim Kardashian and North West’s Clueless Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian and North West went as Cher and Dionne from Clueless for Halloween this year, as if this mother-daughter duo couldn't get any cuter.

You'll totally pause for a second look at these costumes. 

Kim Kardashian and North West showed up and showed out for Halloween 2023 with the most perfect Clueless-inspired costumes you've ever seen. The mother-daughter duo dressed as Cher and Dionne, and they left no detail untouched. 

The SKIMS founder went as Cher, rocking an exact replica of the iconic yellow and black plaid blazer set, complete with a blonde wig and knee-high white socks. On North's part, the 10-year-old donned a black and white plaid blazer set, complete with the red undershirt, knee high black socks, black handbag and, of course, a wide brimmed hat with an oversized black bow and red rose to finish off the perfect Dionne costume.

Kim showed off her and North's matching costumes on Instagram in a series of photos in which she and her daughter posed side by side. The 43-year-old—who captioned her Oct. 31 post, "Clueless"—even shared a solo image recreating perhaps the most famous line from the movie: Cher's disgusted, "Ugh, as if!" 

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners' Best Halloween Costumes

Kim and North weren't the only dynamic duo from the Kardashian clan to rock coordinating costumes. Sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also opted for a ‘90s film-inspired costume, dressing as Sugar and Spice, respectively, from the 1995 film Batman Forever

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian, however, opted for a solo costume, choosing instead to playfully troll her sister and recreate Kim's 2013 Met Gala look from when she was pregnant with North. 

To see all the best celebrity costumes from Halloween 2023, including the Kardashians', keep reading. 

