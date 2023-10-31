As If We Weren’t Going to Show You Kim Kardashian and North West’s Clueless Halloween Costumes

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates "Best Friend" North West's 10th Birthday

You'll totally pause for a second look at these costumes.

Kim Kardashian and North West showed up and showed out for Halloween 2023 with the most perfect Clueless-inspired costumes you've ever seen. The mother-daughter duo dressed as Cher and Dionne, and they left no detail untouched.

The SKIMS founder went as Cher, rocking an exact replica of the iconic yellow and black plaid blazer set, complete with a blonde wig and knee-high white socks. On North's part, the 10-year-old donned a black and white plaid blazer set, complete with the red undershirt, knee high black socks, black handbag and, of course, a wide brimmed hat with an oversized black bow and red rose to finish off the perfect Dionne costume.

Kim showed off her and North's matching costumes on Instagram in a series of photos in which she and her daughter posed side by side. The 43-year-old—who captioned her Oct. 31 post, "Clueless"—even shared a solo image recreating perhaps the most famous line from the movie: Cher's disgusted, "Ugh, as if!"