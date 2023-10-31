Why Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Says Matthew Perry’s Death "Hit Home" for Her

After Matthew Perry died at the age of 54, Kelly Rizzo looked back at how she'd learned of husband Bob Saget's passing shortly before it hit the press.

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Co-Stars Mourn His Death

Kelly Rizzo is offering her "unique perspective" on the news around Matthew Perry's death.

After reading headlines about the Friends star's passing, the Eat Travel Rock host recalled how she learned of her husband Bob Saget's death minutes before it hit the press. 

"When I saw the news hit on TMZ about Mathew Perry yesterday, it really brought me back to a very specific place of when the news came out about Bob when he passed almost two years ago now," Kelly said in an Oct. 30 TikTok. "Just to let you guys know, I found out that my husband passed 15 minutes before it hit TMZ. The media had already known even before I knew." 

She then expressed her sadness for any of Perry's loved ones who found out about his passing online.

"It just made me think yesterday when the news broke on TMZ about Matthew Perry, that it was very possible and likely that many of his family and even friends, close friends, didn't even know yet," the 44-year-old continued, "and that is just really, really messed up."

Matthew Perry: A Life in Pictures

As Kelly captioned the video, "The Matthew Perry news breaking really hit home for me…deja vu."

Perry died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, his rep and a law enforcement source told NBC News. He was 54 years old.

The law enforcement source said the incident was treated as a water rescue and that there were no signs of foul play.

Captain Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department told NBC News firefighters responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. and found an adult male—whose identity was not shared publicly by the LAFD—"unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub."

"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival," Scott continued. "A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival."

An official cause of death for Perry has yet to be revealed. According to a copy of the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's report obtained by NBC News, the actor's cause of death has been "deferred," pending the results of a toxicology test.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images, Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Perry famously played Chandler Bing on Friends throughout the show's run from 1994 to 2004. After learning of his passing, his costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer expressed their heartbreak.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they said in a joint statement obtained by E! News. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

To read more stars' tributes to Perry, keep reading.

NBC

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc & David Schwimmer

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow

"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts," Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in a tribute on Instagram. "We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Clinique/Screen Media Films / Dayn Nanda / E! News

Adele

During Adele's Oct. 28 concert in Las Vegas, which took place just hours after Matthew's death was confirmed, she paused her show to honor him, recalling the impact he had on her childhood. "One of my friends, Andrew, when I was 12 did the best Chandler impression," she told the crowd. "And he would do it all the time to make us laugh. And if anyone was having a bad day or feeling low, he would just pretend to be Chandler. And I'll remember that character for the rest of my life." 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Maggie Wheeler

Maggie Wheeler, who played one of Perry's most memorable love interests on Friends, wrote on Instagram, "What a loss.The world will miss you Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared." 

Magma Agency/WireImage

Salma Hayek

After his passing, Perry's Fools Rush In costar Salma Hayek noted it took a "couple of days to process this profound sadness."

"There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them," she wrote in an Oct. 30 Instagram post. "I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie."

 

"Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude," she continued. "My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you."

Nicholas Hunt / Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Ione Skye

Alongside her final texts with Matthew days before his death, his former costar Ione Skye wrote on Instagram, "My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad. Loved this guy."

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images, Cindy Ord/WireImage

Kathleen Turner

Kathleen Turner, who played Chandler Bing's parent on Friends, told People, "He had a good sense of humor and a good heart. He liked other people, which, to me, is terribly important, especially for an actor." 

Getty Images

Shannen Doherty

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star remembered her time spent with the Emmy nominee.

"Matt always had THAT sense of humor," she wrote on Instagram. "Matt and I had a date and it was on Valentine's Day. He wanted to get a reservation at a restaurant in Malibu but couldn't so my dad got the reservation for him. We went and he talked about my dads Irish persuasiveness the majority of the night. Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really. I know many are hurting, especially our little gang. He will be missed by many and definitely by us. Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail."

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Morgan Fairchild

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler Bing's mother on Friends, paid tribute to her onscreen son, captioning a social media post, "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son'. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I'm sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Se?zane

Rumer Willis

The Whole Nine Yards actress, who worked alongside dad Bruce Willis and Perry during the 2000 film, shared a touching tribute after Perry's passing.

"I'm so sad to hear about Matthew Perry passing," she captioned an Instagram post. "When I was a kid and I was on set while he and my dad were doing whole nine and whole 10 yards he was so kind and funny and sweet with my sisters and me and I think his physical comedy and that movie still makes me laugh so much, I know he had many challenges in his life and brought a lot of joy to people with his comedy I hope he can rest peacefully." 

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Paget Brewster

Paget Brewster, who played the role of Kathy in the fourth season of Friends, remembered the time spent alongside the actor on set.

"I'm so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry," she wrote on X. "He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though.. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

Perry's Odd Couple costar reflected on his legacy, sharing a statement to social media.

"Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today," she wrote on X, alongside a photo featuring the cast. "The entire entertainment world has. I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for A+E

Olivia Munn

The Violet star praised the actor for opening up about his sobriety journey after his passing.

"He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it," Olivia Munn wrote on Instagram Story Oct. 28. "I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking."

