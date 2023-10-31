Why Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Says Matthew Perry’s Death "Hit Home" for Her

Kelly Rizzo is offering her "unique perspective" on the news around Matthew Perry's death.
After reading headlines about the Friends star's passing, the Eat Travel Rock host recalled how she learned of her husband Bob Saget's death minutes before it hit the press.
"When I saw the news hit on TMZ about Mathew Perry yesterday, it really brought me back to a very specific place of when the news came out about Bob when he passed almost two years ago now," Kelly said in an Oct. 30 TikTok. "Just to let you guys know, I found out that my husband passed 15 minutes before it hit TMZ. The media had already known even before I knew."
She then expressed her sadness for any of Perry's loved ones who found out about his passing online.
"It just made me think yesterday when the news broke on TMZ about Matthew Perry, that it was very possible and likely that many of his family and even friends, close friends, didn't even know yet," the 44-year-old continued, "and that is just really, really messed up."
As Kelly captioned the video, "The Matthew Perry news breaking really hit home for me…deja vu."
Perry died in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, his rep and a law enforcement source told NBC News. He was 54 years old.
The law enforcement source said the incident was treated as a water rescue and that there were no signs of foul play.
Captain Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department told NBC News firefighters responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. and found an adult male—whose identity was not shared publicly by the LAFD—"unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub."
"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival," Scott continued. "A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival."
An official cause of death for Perry has yet to be revealed. According to a copy of the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's report obtained by NBC News, the actor's cause of death has been "deferred," pending the results of a toxicology test.
Perry famously played Chandler Bing on Friends throughout the show's run from 1994 to 2004. After learning of his passing, his costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer expressed their heartbreak.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they said in a joint statement obtained by E! News. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
