Why Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Rizzo Says Matthew Perry’s Death "Hit Home" for Her

Kelly Rizzo is offering her "unique perspective" on the news around Matthew Perry's death.

After reading headlines about the Friends star's passing, the Eat Travel Rock host recalled how she learned of her husband Bob Saget's death minutes before it hit the press.

"When I saw the news hit on TMZ about Mathew Perry yesterday, it really brought me back to a very specific place of when the news came out about Bob when he passed almost two years ago now," Kelly said in an Oct. 30 TikTok. "Just to let you guys know, I found out that my husband passed 15 minutes before it hit TMZ. The media had already known even before I knew."

She then expressed her sadness for any of Perry's loved ones who found out about his passing online.

"It just made me think yesterday when the news broke on TMZ about Matthew Perry, that it was very possible and likely that many of his family and even friends, close friends, didn't even know yet," the 44-year-old continued, "and that is just really, really messed up."