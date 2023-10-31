Kylie and Kendall Jenner Are a Sugar and Spice Duo in Risqué Halloween Costumes

Watch : Kendall Jenner Discusses Overcoming Career "Mistakes"

These costumes are sugar, spice, and everything nice.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner debuted one of their 2023 Halloween looks, and they absolutely slayed.

In a new TikTok video, the sisters showed off their Batman Forever-inspired Sugar and Spice costumes, looking like the spitting image of actresses Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar in the original 1995 film. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul opted for Spice, donning a skull-covered black corset, chunky spiked choker, black gloves and a wild red and black wig. As for Kendall, the model portrayed Sugar, rocking a curly blonde wig, white corset, lace leggings and a feathered white bathrobe.

And the duo picked the perfect Cady-Karen audio from Mean Girls for their Oct. 30 TikTok, with Kylie walking on screen saying, "Hey," before Kendall jumps back, asking, "Why are you dressed so scary?"

And Kylie, as Cady, responds, "It's Halloween!" Duh!

And the Jenner sisters weren't the only members of the Kardashian clan to rock Halloween. Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian took advantage of the opportunity to playfully troll Kim Kardashian—opting to don the same floral bodycon dress the SKIMS founder wore to the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with her first child, North West.