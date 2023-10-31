Revisit Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's Magical Road to Engagement

After two years of dating, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are ready to tie the knot. In celebration of their engagement, E! is taking a look back at the couple's relationship over the years.

By Jess Cohen Oct 31, 2023 1:55 PMTags
EngagementsChanning TatumZoë KravitzCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Why Zoe Kravitz Was "Drawn" to BF Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are stepping up their relationship status.

Just over two years after the Big Little Lies actress and the Magic Mike star sparked romance rumors, they're officially engaged.

Kravitz, 34, and Tatum, 43, first formed a bond while collaborating on her directorial debut, Pussy Island. In fact, Kravitz had an instant influence on Tatum, as he explained in a June 2021 interview.

"When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it," he told Deadline at the time. "She completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore."

Jokes aside, Tatum noted that he was honored she thought of him for the project. 

"When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked," he recalled. "I didn't know her. I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct."

"This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, 'wait, why are you thinking about me for this?'" the Step Up star explained. "No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing."

photos
2023 Celebrity Engagements

Two months after the interview, in Aug. 2021, the pair seemingly confirmed their relationship with an intimate bike ride around New York City.

Since then, Kravitz—who filed for divorce from actor Karl Glusman in Dec. 2020—and Tatum—who shares 10-year-old daughter Everly Tatum with ex-wife Jenna Dewan—have been spotted on date nights around the world.

"He's just a wonderful human," Kravitz told GQ in Nov. 2022. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

And as they enjoy their upgraded relationship status, you can check out their road to engagement below...

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

2

Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Speaks Out on His Death

3

Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence on Health Battle

Getty Images

Collaborators: June 2021

In a June 2021 interview with Deadline, Channing Tatum shared how honored he was that Zoë Kravitz thought to include him in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Romance Rumors: Aug. 2021

Amid rumblings of a romance, Tatum and Kravitz appeared to confirm their relationship status in Aug. 2021 with a sweet bike ride around New York City. "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," a source told E! News at the time. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

James Devaney/GC Images

Met Gala Date Night: Sept. 2021

Though they initially posed separately on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, the duo was photographed exiting the star-studded event together. Tatum even shared a photo with Kravitz on his Instagram Story from the after-party.

Instagram

First Halloween: Oct. 2021

For their first Halloween together, the pair dressed up as Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster's characters from the film Taxi Driver

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

A "Wonderful" Romance: Nov. 2022

During a chat with GQ, published in Nov. 2022, Kravitz said of Tatum, "He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Engaged: Oct. 2023

After over two years of dating, multiple outlets confirmed that Kravitz and Tatum are engaged to be married.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Barker Reveals Name of His and Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Boy

2

Matthew Perry’s Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Speaks Out on His Death

3

Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence on Health Battle

4
Breaking

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged After 2 Years

5

Kylie & Kendall Jenner Are Sugar & Spice in Risqué Halloween Costumes