Matthew Perry Found Dead in Hot Tub: Authorities Detail Efforts to Save Friends Star

Watch : Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Mourn His Death

Authorities are giving more insight into the efforts made to rescue Matthew Perry.

Two days after the Friends star died in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles, the city's fire department has shared details surrounding the circumstances, confirming they found an "adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub" after responding to an emergency call.

"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival," Captain Erik Scott from the LAFD told E! News in an Oct. 30 statement. "A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival."

Scott noted that Perry's death is currently under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner.

"We mourn with families and friends," he concluded, "who lose a loved one unexpectedly."

Perry's rep and a law enforcement source previously confirmed to NBC News that the Emmy nominee died at the age of 54 on Oct. 28.