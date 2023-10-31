Matthew Perry Found Dead in Hot Tub: Authorities Detail Efforts to Save Friends Star

Authorities are giving more insight into the efforts made to rescue Matthew Perry.
Two days after the Friends star died in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles, the city's fire department has shared details surrounding the circumstances, confirming they found an "adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub" after responding to an emergency call.
"A bystander had brought the man's head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water upon their arrival," Captain Erik Scott from the LAFD told E! News in an Oct. 30 statement. "A rapid medical assessment, sadly, revealed the man was deceased prior to first responder arrival."
Scott noted that Perry's death is currently under investigation by LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner.
"We mourn with families and friends," he concluded, "who lose a loved one unexpectedly."
Perry's rep and a law enforcement source previously confirmed to NBC News that the Emmy nominee died at the age of 54 on Oct. 28.
According to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, per the outlet, Perry's cause of death has been deferred, and initial autopsy results are inconclusive, pending a toxicology report. Details on his cause of death are expected to be disclosed within the next few weeks.
After his sudden passing, loved ones and fellow stars paid tribute to the Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing author, including his Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the cast said in a joint statement to E! News Oct. 30. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
Perry's costars noted that in time they open up more about the devastating loss.
"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family," they continued, "his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Keep reading for more heartfelt tributes from celebs dedicated to the actor.