This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Marries Model Jarah Mariano

This is us telling you Milo Ventimiglia is a married man!

The Gilmore Girls actor tied the knot with model Jarah Mariano, a rep confirmed to People Oct. 30.

Additionally, Us Weekly reported that the couple got married earlier this year with family and friends attending their intimate wedding ceremony.

Milo, 45, and Jarah, 38, were first seen together last year, popping champagne in a photo that spread on social media.

In addition to working as a model for over 20 years, Jarah founded the fragrance company HINA + Kū inspired by her Hawaiian roots. The Kauai native holds a degree in speech communications at Pace University in New York, and later took classes at the University of Hawaii and the Technique and Language of Perfumery at Pratt Institute in New York.

"She traveled the world gaining immense amounts of knowledge and experience with exposure to diverse people, places and cultures," reads her website bio. "She was the first person of Native Hawaiian and Asian heritage to be featured in multiple brands, breaking the barrier for those to come in the industry."