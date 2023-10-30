Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Breaks Silence on Health Battle

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton “Fighting For Her Life”

Mary Lou Retton is on the mend.

A week after the Olympian's family shared she was out of the hospital following a stay in the ICU due to a rare form of pneumonia, the 55-year-old is speaking out for the first time.

"I'm beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement," Mary Lou wrote on Instagram Oct. 30. "I am overwhelmed with the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!"

Giving insight into her next steps, she continued, "I'm with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process."

Thanking everyone for their privacy, Mary Lou promised she would expand more on her experience in the future.

"When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues," she added, "and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me. I love you all."

On Oct. 23, Mary Lou's daughter McKenna Kelley updated followers on her mother's condition.