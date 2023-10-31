Why Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Nipple Bra Is a Genius Idea

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kim Kardashian has broken the internet again, and this time it's because of nipples. The SKIMS founder has introduced a collection of bras featuring discreet nipple-like details on the cups, cleverly designed to give the impression of going braless and embracing a subtly provocative style. The launch of the SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra was first announced through a campy promotional video full of hilarious PSAs like "Earth's temperatures are getting hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. And I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part," said by Kardashian. "That's why I'm introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple. So no matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold."

While the Nipple Bra does have a shock factor, it also holds significant potential for individuals who have undergone mastectomies or breast cancer treatments. One Instagram user wrote, "I've just battled breast cancer and lost my right breast so for me this is genius! Can't wait to get one". Beyond its fashion-forward features, the innovative design could be a source of immense value. It not only offers a renewed sense of confidence and comfort but also serves as a vital support system, both physically and emotionally, during the challenging healing process for breast cancer patients. By providing a realistic and empowering aesthetic, this bra can assist survivors in reclaiming their self-esteem and body image, ultimately contributing to their overall well-being and quality of life in the face of adversity.

The SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra is officially out today, October 31st, so make sure you grab one for yourself (or loved ones) before it quickly sells out.