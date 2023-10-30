Model Maleesa Mooney Death Case: Autopsy Reveals New Details About Her Final Moments

Watch : Maleesa Mooney's Body Found in Refrigerator

Content warning: This story discusses homicidal violence.

Authorities have shared more information on Maleesa Mooney's sudden death.

The model, 31, was found dead in her downtown Los Angeles apartment on Sept. 12 after police performed a welfare check at her mother's request. Once in the residence, authorities discovered Mooney's body inside her refrigerator, with the medical examiner later attributing her cause of death to homicidal violence.

The autopsy, published by local outlet KTLA on Oct. 27, gave insight into her horrific final moments, including a possible mechanism of her death.

The medical examiner said Mooney had a "faint, band like" mark on her neck with "erythematous discoloration," meaning skin redness. Further examination showed she had no hemorrhage—blood loss from a damaged vessel—or any other "abnormal findings" on her neck.

Though authorities don't believe she was strangled, they are not ruling out the possibility that she died from asphyxia (oxygen deprivation).