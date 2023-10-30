Sister Wives' Kody Brown Reflects on "Failures" He's Had With Polygamy

Watch : Kody and Janelle's BIG FIGHT: "Sister Wives" Exclusive

Kody Brown is looking back at his actions.

During the Oct. 29 episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star—who has been open about his estrangement with several of his older children—reflected on what led to his strained family dynamic.

"We might have been more successful," Kody explained in his confessional, per People, "had we been in different homes with the kids growing up like they were cousins."

And the 54-year-old, who has 18 kids with wife Robyn Brown and exes Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown, noted that he believes "some of the failures" in his polygamous relationships could be due to him "expecting too much from the family with this one family idea."

One promise that Kody feels has not been kept was the family's "commitment celebration where we wrote our mission statement."

Despite jotting down "this idea for ourselves" when Robyn joined the family in 2010, recent years have made the father of 18 feel that everyone has "just shredded that mission statement."