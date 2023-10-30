Dorit Kemsley Grills Kyle Richards About Her Marriage Issues in Tense RHOBH Preview

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley suspects something is wrong with Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage, but her BFF is still playing coy in a new sneak peek.

Much like a diamond, Kyle Richards isn't cracking under pressure.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to put on a brave face despite marriage troubles with husband Mauricio Umansky in a preview of the Bravo series' Nov. 1 episode.

Curious about what's really going on between the couple of over 27 years, Dorit Kemsley grills her BFF about her relationship in the tense sneak peek.

"I wanted to call you because I feel like something's going on with you," Dorit tells her, to which Kyle coyly replies, "You do? Like what?"

After Dorit shares that she "feels like there's this heaviness" surrounding her, the teaser cuts to the cast's group healing session during the season 13 premiere.

"I'm married for a long time," Kyle admits in the flashback. "I would be lying if I were to say that the last year didn't affect me and our relationship too at times, because it was a very rough year."

photos
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Through The Years

During their outing, the Halloween Ends star finally hints at their troubles. "He's really stressed with work," she says of the real estate agent, "and I think in the past six months I've had a rough time."

Unsatisfied with Kyle's response, Dorit explains why she thinks there's more than what her friend is letting on.

"PK and I used to go for dinners all the time with Kyle and Mo," she notes in a confessional, "we'd go on vacations, we'd go to their house. We haven't seen Kyle and Mo as a couple in a very long time. Something had got to be up."

Another clue there's trouble in paradise? Dorit points to social media, noting Kyle and Mauricio haven't posted together in quite some time, adding, "It just seemed like you were spending a lot of time away from each other."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images/Emily Shur/Bravo

Not ready to fully come clean, Kyle cryptically replies, "I feel like I needed a little freedom—freedom and some space," to which Dorit further prods, "Like, specifically away from your husband?"

See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to learn more about season 13.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 Cast

In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group. When Dorit enlists a spiritual guru to help them find their way back, the ladies confront their issues head on and begin to mend hurt feelings. Grappling with the demands of family life and growing businesses, however, they quickly realize all might not be what it seems in the picturesque 90210.

Bravo

Erika Jayne

A focused Erika Jayne eyes a career comeback, and she works to rebuild her life despite ongoing legal battles brought on by her now estranged ex-husband. Things are finally looking up when Erika lands herself a hard-earned Las Vegas residency, but bubbling self-doubt due to a four-year performance hiatus has her questioning whether she can pull it off.

Bravo

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is a diamond under pressure, struggling to cope amid her most challenging year yet. With her 27-year marriage in turmoil and her relationship with her sister Kathy Hilton in limbo, Kyle reaches her breaking point after the tabloids – and those closest to her – question her budding friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Bravo

Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais has cracked the code to success in Hollywood, starring in a film that she also executive produces for the first time. When one of her teenage boys unexpectedly confronts her over her parenting style, however, Garcelle finds herself in uncharted territory. Wondering if she’s doing it all wrong, she attempts to change her approach with both her sons.

Bravo

Sutton Stracke

Determined to reclaim the self-confidence she lost during her marriage, Southern socialite Sutton Stracke takes her professional life by the reins. Needing a bit of guidance in the romance department, however, she turns to one of Beverly Hills’ top dating coaches to get to the bottom of her one-date woes. When Sutton takes Kyle to task over setbacks in their friendship, tensions among the group take a turn for the worse.

Bravo

Annemarie Wiley

Introduced to the group through her friend and neighbor, Kyle, newcomer Annemarie Wiley is a force to be reckoned with. A certified registered nurse anesthetist who thrives under pressure and knows her facts, she’s not afraid to call out the women when they speak out of turn. Going head-to-head with Sutton and Crystal over a few questionable comments, she quickly finds her footing with the ladies.

Bravo

Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley continues to deal with PTSD caused by her home invasion, which proves especially difficult after she’s robbed again. On top of this, she and PK attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage. 

Bravo

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Crystal Kung Minkoff has found her voice within the group, holding her own after one of the women questions what she stands for. She soon finds she can’t win them all, however, when her need for control gets the best of her and threatens her relationship with her brother.

