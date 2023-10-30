Dorit Kemsley Grills Kyle Richards About Her Marriage Issues in Tense RHOBH Preview

Much like a diamond, Kyle Richards isn't cracking under pressure.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to put on a brave face despite marriage troubles with husband Mauricio Umansky in a preview of the Bravo series' Nov. 1 episode.
Curious about what's really going on between the couple of over 27 years, Dorit Kemsley grills her BFF about her relationship in the tense sneak peek.
"I wanted to call you because I feel like something's going on with you," Dorit tells her, to which Kyle coyly replies, "You do? Like what?"
After Dorit shares that she "feels like there's this heaviness" surrounding her, the teaser cuts to the cast's group healing session during the season 13 premiere.
"I'm married for a long time," Kyle admits in the flashback. "I would be lying if I were to say that the last year didn't affect me and our relationship too at times, because it was a very rough year."
During their outing, the Halloween Ends star finally hints at their troubles. "He's really stressed with work," she says of the real estate agent, "and I think in the past six months I've had a rough time."
Unsatisfied with Kyle's response, Dorit explains why she thinks there's more than what her friend is letting on.
"PK and I used to go for dinners all the time with Kyle and Mo," she notes in a confessional, "we'd go on vacations, we'd go to their house. We haven't seen Kyle and Mo as a couple in a very long time. Something had got to be up."
Another clue there's trouble in paradise? Dorit points to social media, noting Kyle and Mauricio haven't posted together in quite some time, adding, "It just seemed like you were spending a lot of time away from each other."
Not ready to fully come clean, Kyle cryptically replies, "I feel like I needed a little freedom—freedom and some space," to which Dorit further prods, "Like, specifically away from your husband?"
See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to learn more about season 13.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)