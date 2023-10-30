Dorit Kemsley Grills Kyle Richards About Her Marriage Issues in Tense RHOBH Preview

Watch : Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Finally Address CHEATING Rumors

Much like a diamond, Kyle Richards isn't cracking under pressure.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to put on a brave face despite marriage troubles with husband Mauricio Umansky in a preview of the Bravo series' Nov. 1 episode.

Curious about what's really going on between the couple of over 27 years, Dorit Kemsley grills her BFF about her relationship in the tense sneak peek.

"I wanted to call you because I feel like something's going on with you," Dorit tells her, to which Kyle coyly replies, "You do? Like what?"

After Dorit shares that she "feels like there's this heaviness" surrounding her, the teaser cuts to the cast's group healing session during the season 13 premiere.

"I'm married for a long time," Kyle admits in the flashback. "I would be lying if I were to say that the last year didn't affect me and our relationship too at times, because it was a very rough year."