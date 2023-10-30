Adam Johnson's Partner Ryan Wolfe Pens Heartbreaking Message to Ice Hockey Star After His Tragic Death

Watch : Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dead After "Freak Accident"

Adam Johnson is being honored by his loved ones.

After the hockey player's sudden death after sustaining an injury during a game, his partner Ryan Wolfe shared an emotional tribute.

"My sweet sweet angel," she wrote on her Oct. 30 Instagram Story over a black and white picture of Adam. "I'll miss you forever and love you always." She then followed by sharing a post from Adam's former team, the Ontario Reign, which had shared an image of his jersey on the ice alongside the caption, "Forever in our hearts."

And Ryan had shown on her social media that she was Adam's no. 1 fan. In September, one month after he joined the Nottingham Panthers, she shared snaps of her and her love exploring his new home in the U.K. She captioned the post, which included a mirror selfie of the two as well as an image of Adam smiling at the camera, "Back to calculating time zones before FaceTiming my mom."

Adam died after he, per CNN, "appeared to suffer a serious neck injury" after colliding with an opposing player during the Panthers game against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28. He was 29.