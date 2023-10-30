Adam Johnson's Partner Ryan Wolfe Pens Heartbreaking Message to Ice Hockey Star After His Tragic Death

Adam Johnson is being honored by his loved ones.
After the hockey player's sudden death after sustaining an injury during a game, his partner Ryan Wolfe shared an emotional tribute.
"My sweet sweet angel," she wrote on her Oct. 30 Instagram Story over a black and white picture of Adam. "I'll miss you forever and love you always." She then followed by sharing a post from Adam's former team, the Ontario Reign, which had shared an image of his jersey on the ice alongside the caption, "Forever in our hearts."
And Ryan had shown on her social media that she was Adam's no. 1 fan. In September, one month after he joined the Nottingham Panthers, she shared snaps of her and her love exploring his new home in the U.K. She captioned the post, which included a mirror selfie of the two as well as an image of Adam smiling at the camera, "Back to calculating time zones before FaceTiming my mom."
Adam died after he, per CNN, "appeared to suffer a serious neck injury" after colliding with an opposing player during the Panthers game against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28. He was 29.
After his passing the Panthers shared a statement to their social media accounts expressing their grief over the tragic loss.
"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing," the statement read. "Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news. The Panthers would like to thank everyone who rushed to support Adam last night in the most testing of circumstances."
Their statement continued, "Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him."
Before Adam moved to the United Kingdom to play for Britain's Elite Ice Hockey League, the Minnesota native played for the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018 to 2020.
And his former team also shared a moving message in honor of Adam.
"The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life was tragically ended far too soon," the Penguins wrote on social media Oct. 29. "Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League."